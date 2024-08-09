Funding for community-based climate action

Supporting climate engagement projects.

Community workshops, podcasts and green festivals are amongst the activities which will be supported from the latest round of Scottish Government funding, aimed at increasing people’s understanding of climate change and encouraging individuals to take action.

Eight projects will receive support through the Climate Engagement Fund, with funding totalling £272,000.

They involve a diverse range of proposals including:

climate engagement workshops with young people in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, highlighting green skills and career opportunities, and a ‘Generation Green’ festival in Glasgow to educate, raise awareness and inspire young people to consider the role they can play in Scotland’s transition to net zero

a 10-part podcast series produced by world-leading scientists designed to make climate science accessible and promote action by individuals

Climate Change for All workshops delivered by National Museums Scotland to encourage climate engagement activity from an early age

supporting households in Glasgow prepare their homes for the impacts of climate change, including keeping properties cool in summer and safe from storms in winter

There were more than 180 applications to the annual fund, which has already supported eight climate engagement projects in Scotland, with funding totalling £800,000 to date.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Gillian Martin said:

“The race to net zero is one that we must all win, and we know that public support is crucial in order to successfully achieve the transformational societal change required to achieve it. “As such, it is vital that everyone in our society understands the nature and scale of the climate emergency and has the opportunity to participate and shape decisions about our national approach to tackling it. “We need as many credible voices communicating about climate change as possible and by supporting grassroots action, the Climate Engagement Fund will help enable individuals and communities to directly contribute to tackling climate change and support Scotland in meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2045.“

National Museums Scotland, Engagement Manager, Ashley Mackenzie-White said:

"We're delighted to have support from the Climate Engagement Fund for our forthcoming climate engagement programmes. “These include Climate Change for All workshops, inspired by the National Collection, running through the autumn, with further activity to come at the National Museum of Scotland for February half-term. “These programmes will inspire hope for the future, reaching thousands of visitors to the National Museum of Scotland and further afield through both partnerships with the sector including disseminating learning."

