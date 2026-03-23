Funding for humanitarian network

£200,000 to support rapid crisis response.

An international aid network has received £200,000 Scottish Government funding to support its work responding to humanitarian crises around the world.

The Start Network, bringing together more than 145 non-governmental organisations, provides critical responses to small and medium‑scale crises that often receive little international attention – ensuring communities are not left waiting for support while longer-term solutions are pursued.

Millions of people worldwide have already been supported by the network’s rapid response action in the first days of crises, including support to people displaced by conflict in Ethiopia and Colombia and to those affected by the measles outbreak in Chad.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson recently said:

“Not all humanitarian crises make the headlines and this money will help some of those that do not attract the world’s attention. “This funding will strengthen the Start Network’s ability to respond quickly to smaller, often overlooked crises, ensuring that help reaches communities when they need it most. It also reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to localisation, supporting frontline organisations who are best placed to act early and save lives.’ “Regardless of the deeply worrying decision from the UK Government to cut its own Overseas Development Aid allocations, I want to be clear that the Scottish Government’s commitment to international development is absolute and we are proud of the role Scotland plays on the international stage."

Ira Paredes, Business Development Director of Start Network recently said:

“We would like to thank the Scottish Government for its contribution to the Global Start Fund, one of our key pooled funds. We are very excited about this new partnership and the impact it will have on transforming emergency response and locally led humanitarian action.”

Background

Find further information on the work of Start Network