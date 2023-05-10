Funding for life-saving vaccine research in Zambia

£1 million of funding confirmed during First Minister meeting with Zambian President.

A state-of-the-art research laboratory will be established in Zambia thanks to £1 million of Scottish Government international development investment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed the funding following a meeting with the President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, alongside a delegation from the Zambian Government, at Panmure House in Edinburgh. Scotland has a longstanding partnership with Zambia, with a joint commitment to collaborate in key areas, now to include health through tackling the burden of non-communicable diseases.

The new facility, hosted by the University of Zambia, will support life-saving research and increase access to vaccines in the country. This extends existing Scottish Government support for the Blantyre-Blantyre partnership between the University of Glasgow and Kamuzu University of Health Science in Malawi. It will create a ground-breaking three-country collaboration in scientific research between the universities in Scotland, Malawi and Zambia.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of countries working together across continents to jointly tackle global health challenges. This initiative, led by Zambian and Malawian expertise, with Scottish Government support, will improve health outcomes in these countries as well as produce research that will contribute to global good. “This cutting edge research will also help to champion inclusion and build capacity across Africa. For instance, the female engineers trained to install solar power at the laboratory will help to drive expansion in this sector and its future contribution to the Zambian economy. This type of investment and collaborative approach shows the contribution Scotland can make and the impact it can have internationally when we also use our expertise to add value in our partnerships with other countries. “It was a pleasure to meet with the President of Zambia and his colleagues in Edinburgh to confirm significant additional funding to extend this existing project in to Zambia. It was also great to discuss Scotland’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with Zambia and other areas for further co-operation such as inclusive education, equalities and renewable energy.”

President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema yesterday said:

“We have always believed that education is the best investment a country can make.” “Scotland's history as a global leader in Education and Economics is well known. “Zambia's partnership with Scotland goes back many years and we welcome the opportunity to refresh and renew this historic friendship."

Background

The delegation from Zambia also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Education and the Minister of Finance and National Planning.

