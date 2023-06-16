Funding Gaelic projects

£4 million in capital investment for Gaelic education and community initiatives.

Gaelic projects aimed at increasing education provision and the use of innovative technologies are to receive a share of £4 million funding.

Five initiatives have been awarded funding as part of the Gaelic Capital Fund for 2023-24, including the development of the world’s first indigenous language virtual immersive hub on Islay. The new hub will utilise state-of-the-art technology, including virtual, immersive and mixed reality, as part of a unique Gaelic learning experience. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed in October this year.

Funding will also be allocated towards:

the creation of a Gaelic Community Learning Centre in Lionel Primary School on the Isle of Lewis

the establishment of the first ever Gaelic education unit at Thornliebank Primary School in East Renfrewshire

creating four new classrooms to meet increasing demand at Glasgow Gaelic School and a further two at Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar

Speaking during a visit to Stornoway, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“There is clearly increasing demand for Gaelic medium education across Scotland, and the projects chosen ensure that support is there to meet that demand.

“We will build on the successes in Gaelic education when we present the Scottish Languages Bill to the Scottish Parliament during the current Parliamentary term.”

Western Isles Council Director of Education, Skills and Children’s Services William Macdonald said:

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is delighted to work with the Scottish Government in developing Lionel School in Lewis with a focus on building a Gaelic community within the school. Working with local and national partners this development has huge potential in using Gaelic in everyday contexts in the community. The financial support from the Scottish Government is key to facilitating the development of the school and we look forward to working with them and the community in taking this exciting project forward.”

Background

The full allocation from the Gaelic Capital Fund includes:

£1.25 million to deliver a Community Learning Hub at Lionel Primary School on the Isle of Lewis

£670,000 to the creation of a new Gaelic unit at Thornliebank Primary School in East Renfrewshire

£950,000 to develop facilities at the Glasgow Gaelic School

£900,000 to expand Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar

£228,795 to deliver the Virtual Immersive Hub at Ionad Chaluim Chille Ìle.

The Scottish Languages Bill Consultation Analysis Report published earlier this month.

Maoineachadh do phròiseactan Gàidhlig

£4 millean de mhaoineachadh chalpa do dh’iomairtean foghlaim is coimhearsnachd Gàidhlig

Tha £4m as fhiach de mhaoineachadh gu bhith air a bhuileachadh air pròiseactan Gàidhlig a tha ag amas cur ri solar foghlaim is cleachdadh teicneòlais ùr-ghnàthaich.

Thèid còig pròiseactan a mhaoineachadh tro Mhaoin Chalpa na Gàidhlig 2023-24. Nam measg tha ionad air Ìle a bhios a’ tabhann, son a’ chiad uair san t-saoghal, cothrom bogaidh bhiortail ann an cànan tùsanach. Cleachdaidh an t-ionad teicneòlas fìor ùr, a’ cunntadh fìorachd bhiortail, bogaidh is mheasgaichte mar phàirt de eòlas ionnsachaidh Ghàidhlig air leth. Thathar an dùil gun tèid crìoch a chur ri ìre aon de leasachadh a’ phròiseict Dàmhair na bliadhna seo.

Thèid maoineachadh cuideachd a thoirt do:

cruthachadh Ionad Ionnsachaidh Coimhearsnachd do Ghàidhlig ann am Bun-sgoil Lìonail air Eilean Leòdhais

stèidheachadh aonad foghlaim Gàidhlig son a’ chiad uair aig Bun-sgoil Thornliebank ann an Siorrachd Rinn Friù an Ear

leasachadh ceithir seòmraichean-sgoile ùra gus coileanadh an t-iarrtas a tha a’ fàs aig Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu is cuideachd dà sheòmar-sgoile ùr aig Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar

A’ bruidhinn ’s i air turas a Steòrnabhagh, thuirt Rùnaire an Fhoghlaim Jenny Gilruth:

“Tha e follaiseach gu bheil iarrtas a’ fàs son foghlam tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig air feadh Alba, is tha na pròiseactan a chaidh a thaghadh a’ dèanamh cinnteach gu bheil an taic ann gus an t-iarrtas sin a choileanadh.

“Togaidh sinn air na soirbheachasan aig foghlam na Gàidhlig nuair a chuireas sinn Bile nan Cànan Albannach mu choinneamh Pàrlamaid na h-Alba san teirm Phàrlamaid seo.”

Thuirt Stiùiriche Foghlaim, Sgilean agus Seirbheisean Cloinne Chomhairle nan Eilean Siar, Uilleam Dòmhnallach:

“Tha Comhairle nan Eilean Siar air leth toilichte a bhith ag obair le Riaghaltas na h-Alba gus Sgoil Lìonail ann an Leòdhas a leasachadh, le prìomhachas air coimhearsnachd Gàidhlig a thogail san sgoil. Tro bhith ag obair le com-pàirtichean ionadail is nàiseanta, tha comas mòr aig an leasachadh seo cleachdadh na Gàidhlig a bhrosnachadh ann an co-theacsaichean làitheil sa choimhearsnachd. Tha taic-airgid Riaghaltas na h-Alba air leth cudromach ann a bhith a’ comasachadh leasachadh na sgoile, agus tha sinn a’ dèanamh fiughair ri bhith ag obair còmhla riutha-san is ris a’ choimhearsnachd gus am pròiseact air leth seo a thoirt air adhart.”

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

An lùib làn-riarachadh Maoin Chalpa na Gàidhlig tha:

£1.25 millean gus Ionad Ionnsachaidh Coimhearsnachd Gàidhlig a leasachadh ann am Bun-sgoil Lìonail air Eilean Leòdhais

£670,000 son a bhith a’ cruthachadh aonad Gàidhlig ùr aig Bun-sgoil Thornliebank ann an Siorrachd Rinn Friù an Ear

£950,000 gus goireasan a leasachadh aig Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu

£900,000 gus Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar a leudachadh

£228,795 gus Ionad Bogaidh Bhiortail a leasachadh aig Ionad Chaluim Chille Ìle

Chaidh Aithisg Mhìneachaidh Co-chomhairleachadh Bile nan Cànan Albannach fhoillseachadh nas tràithe air a’ mhìos seo.