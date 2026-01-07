Funding is now available for the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme

Welsh Government funding of up to £1.85m is now being made available to boost the marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales.

The scheme aims to ensure sustainable growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sector and help coastal communities prosper.

The application window begins on 7 January and will remain open for 12 weeks, closing on 31st March. A wide range of activities can be supported through the scheme under 11 separate categories.

Activities include, but are not limited to:

Funding to increase the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency;

Professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment sustainability to business and marketing plans;

Applicants could also apply for funding for optional health and safety items on board vessels or land based.

The last funding round provided grants for a variety of projects including harbour infrastructure improvements, marine research projects, fishers health and wellbeing projects, processing equipment as well as smaller items such as ice machines, ice flakers, weighing scales and cool boxes.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

Our aquaculture, marine and fisheries sector brings many important benefits. It provides a low carbon, high-quality protein food source, which can support future food security, and can also deliver high skilled jobs. This scheme is designed to create opportunities within the marine environment, coastal communities and sustainable seafood across the whole supply chain, from production to processing and marketing. I’d encourage those with an interest to make use of the funding – to seek opportunities for growth, diversification and innovation.

Jim Evans MBE, Welsh Fishermen’s Association, said:

In the previous round of the WMFS, fishermen and women in Wales have been enabled to access fisheries funds with the free end to end guidance and support provided by the Wales Animateur Pilot. The fund has been transformative for individual fishermen, women and seafood businesses throughout Wales. There is already significant interest expressed for future funding rounds including, for example, on board vessel improvements, non-mandatory safety equipment, adding value, energy efficiencies and health, safety and wellbeing initiatives. I would encourage all fishing, aquaculture and seafood businesses in Wales to contact the Animateurs for help and support with your project/business ideas.

Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claims processes can be found. General funding round (Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme): 7 January to 31 March 2026.

There is free, independent support for applicants available through a Welsh Fisheries Animateur Pilot project funded by Welsh Government in collaboration with the Welsh Fisherman's Association.

To access this support applicants can contact The Fisheries Animateur by phone 01736 362782, text 07864087119 or email info@fishinganimateur.co.uk