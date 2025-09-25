Scottish Government
Funding long COVID services
£4.5 million a year to address long-term health effects.
New year-on-year investment in specialist services will help address long-term effects caused by COVID-19 and other similar health conditions.
The Scottish Government is allocating £4.5 million to health boards this year and in future years on a recurring basis, to recruit skilled staff and develop sustainable services. Patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and similar conditions will also be eligible for referral.
Services could include managing fatigue or breathlessness, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.
During a visit to services at the Astley Ainslie Hospital in Edinburgh, Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“I recognise the significant impact which the symptoms of long COVID and ME/CFS can have on those most severely affected. I want to ensure these patients are listened to and receive appropriate assessments and referrals.
“Being able to meet professionals involved in Astley Ainslie Hospital’s existing long COVID service, I am heartened to hear first-hand how our funding so far has allowed people living with the condition to be given advice and support to improve their quality of life.
“Recurring funding will enable health boards to develop new support on a sustainable basis and help the retention and recruitment of the skilled members of staff required for the delivery of these services.”
Director of Allied Health Professions at NHS Lothian, Dr Heather Cameron, welcomed the recurring funding and added:
“In Lothian, we are taking a holistic approach to supporting people with long-term health conditions such as ME, CFS and Long Covid. Our clinical teams work collaboratively across a range of services, including medical, psychology, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy, to provide care and support people to better manage their condition and improve their quality of life.
“This funding is vitally important, and it means that we are able to further develop our services in the longer term to ensure that established care pathways are available when people need it most.”
