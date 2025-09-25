Funding long COVID services

£4.5 million a year to address long-term health effects.

New year-on-year investment in specialist services will help address long-term effects caused by COVID-19 and other similar health conditions.

The Scottish Government is allocating £4.5 million to health boards this year and in future years on a recurring basis, to recruit skilled staff and develop sustainable services. Patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and similar conditions will also be eligible for referral.

Services could include managing fatigue or breathlessness, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

During a visit to services at the Astley Ainslie Hospital in Edinburgh, Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“I recognise the significant impact which the symptoms of long COVID and ME/CFS can have on those most severely affected. I want to ensure these patients are listened to and receive appropriate assessments and referrals. “Being able to meet professionals involved in Astley Ainslie Hospital’s existing long COVID service, I am heartened to hear first-hand how our funding so far has allowed people living with the condition to be given advice and support to improve their quality of life. “Recurring funding will enable health boards to develop new support on a sustainable basis and help the retention and recruitment of the skilled members of staff required for the delivery of these services.”

Director of Allied Health Professions at NHS Lothian, Dr Heather Cameron, welcomed the recurring funding and added: