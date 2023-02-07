‘Funding must be delivered where it is needed most’ – LGA responds to walking and cycling routes fund

Cllr David Renard, Local Government Association Transport spokesperson, responded to the Department for Transport’s announcement of £200 million to improve walking and cycling routes

“Transport is the biggest source of carbon emissions in the UK and thousands of people are prematurely killed every year from traffic related pollution. As a country, we can’t meet our climate change targets and clean our toxic air without increasing levels of walking and cycling within our local communities.

“It’s helpful that the Government recognises capacity constraints that councils face and this funding will support them with efforts to get more people out of their cars and using greener forms of transport.

“However, funding must be delivered to where it is needed the most, not based on costly competitive bids between areas.”

£200 million to improve walking and cycling routes and boost local economies