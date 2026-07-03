Funding Opportunity for Organisations Supporting Refugees and People Seeking Asylum

The Henry Smith Foundation is inviting applications from organisations and partnerships supporting refugees, people seeking asylum and other migrants to strengthen services that help newcomers rebuild their lives, feel at home and become active members of their local communities.

The fund will support organisations that provide a holistic approach to welcoming newcomers, combining practical and specialist support with opportunities to build confidence, connection and belonging. This may include immigration advice, housing and welfare support, health and wellbeing services, English language provision, employment support, and community-based activities such as volunteering, sports, arts and social groups that help people build relationships and access further support.

Funding is available for organisations and partnerships with a proven track record of delivering comprehensive 'Welcome' services. Applicants should demonstrate how they provide specialist support, create opportunities for belonging, and work to improve local conditions for newcomers by influencing local policies, services or partnerships. Collaborative applications are welcomed where organisations work together to deliver these elements, with an eligible lead organisation acting as the grant holder.

Expressions of Interest deadline: Wednesday, 26th August 2026, 5pm

Find out more about the Henry Smith Foundation's Welcome Fund, including the eligibility criteria and how to apply: