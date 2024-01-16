Homeless Link
|Printable version
Funding opportunity for smaller organisations
Seven Friends Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are open for funding to be awarded in late Spring 2024. The foundation provides small grants to organisations that fulfil the following aims:
- To support and promote causes that are ignored, unpopular or face widespread stigma
- Create stronger local communities that include those who have previously been excluded or marginalised
- Improve skills, infrastructure, sustainability and collaboration within the third sector
The foundation has a particular interest in the issue of homelessness and groups of increased risk of homelessness.
They only fund smaller organisations, by which they would usually mean organisations with an average annual income of under £300,000. They are open to applications for grants of a value between £300 and £3000. Further detail of the short application process is available on the Seven Friends Foundation website.
Please note that applications close on 1 February 2024.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-opportunity-for-smaller-organisations/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Key workers – let’s talk cancer screening10/01/2024 10:05:00
As part of Homeless Link’s ongoing work with the Health and Wellbeing Alliance, the Homeless Health Consortium* are talking about how cancer screening can work better for people experiencing homelessness.
Playing the role of a ‘critical friend’ in supporting our members09/01/2024 11:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Steven Barkess who covers the West Midlands and North-West of England reflects on the role of the 'critical friend'.
New member: MeYouWellbeing08/01/2024 09:15:00
We're delighted to welcome MeYouWellbeing as a new member of Homeless Link!
Homeless Link and Riverside are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament05/01/2024 10:20:00
Homeless Link and Riverside Housing Association are organising a ‘Lobby’ of Parliament on Tuesday 5th March 2024.
Homeless Link welcomes Home Office U-turn21/12/2023 09:10:00
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for frontline homelessness services responds to the decision
Asylum support cessation: Some progress13/12/2023 13:05:00
In August 2023, the Home Office made an “operational” change to when asylum support is withdrawn from those granted refugee status. Since August, refugees have been notified when they receive a positive decision that their asylum support and accommodation will end in 28 days. Previously the Home Office took a flexible approach and accommodated newly recognised refugees until they received their biometric residence permit (BRP) – a document used to confirm a person’s rights to public services and benefits.
Reflection as a key part of the job: reflecting on a year as a Homeless Link Partnership Manager11/12/2023 09:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Rose Smith who covers the South West of England reflects on the importance of ongoing learning and reflection as part of the role.
Why homelessness services should be concerned about the Criminal Justice Bill08/12/2023 11:15:00
When, in February 2022, Parliament voted to repeal the antiquated Vagrancy Act, we in the homelessness sector rightly celebrated a big campaign win. The legislation, which had been in place since 1824, gave police the power to criminalise people just for sleeping rough.
A bus, a bench, or a carboard box are not homes08/12/2023 10:10:00
Homeless Link is very pleased to be supporting London's first rough sleeping charter. The charter is a public commitment for Londoners to work together to end rough sleeping. More than 100 charities, faith groups, businesses and people with lived experience have helped to design and develop the charter, creating a shared purpose and vision for tackling the challenge of rough sleeping in the capital.