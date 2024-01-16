Funding opportunity for smaller organisations

Seven Friends Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are open for funding to be awarded in late Spring 2024. The foundation provides small grants to organisations that fulfil the following aims:

To support and promote causes that are ignored, unpopular or face widespread stigma

Create stronger local communities that include those who have previously been excluded or marginalised

Improve skills, infrastructure, sustainability and collaboration within the third sector

The foundation has a particular interest in the issue of homelessness and groups of increased risk of homelessness.

They only fund smaller organisations, by which they would usually mean organisations with an average annual income of under £300,000. They are open to applications for grants of a value between £300 and £3000. Further detail of the short application process is available on the Seven Friends Foundation website.

Please note that applications close on 1 February 2024.