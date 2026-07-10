Funding opportunity: London LGBT+ Fund

The London LGBT+ Fund, supported by City Bridge Foundation, is offering grants to organisations and groups working with LGBT+ communities across all 32 London boroughs.

The fund prioritises grassroots, volunteer-led and under-resourced organisations, with a particular focus on communities facing the greatest inequity including trans-led, global majority-led, faith-inclusive and other intersectional groups. Grants of £2,000–£20,000 per year are available for 1–3 years and can support both core costs and project activities. Applications close at 12pm on 12 August 2026.