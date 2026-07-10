Homeless Link
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Funding opportunity: London LGBT+ Fund
The London LGBT+ Fund, supported by City Bridge Foundation, is offering grants to organisations and groups working with LGBT+ communities across all 32 London boroughs.
The fund prioritises grassroots, volunteer-led and under-resourced organisations, with a particular focus on communities facing the greatest inequity including trans-led, global majority-led, faith-inclusive and other intersectional groups. Grants of £2,000–£20,000 per year are available for 1–3 years and can support both core costs and project activities. Applications close at 12pm on 12 August 2026.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-opportunity-london-lgbt-fund/
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