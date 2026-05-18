Homeless Link
|Printable version
Funding safer, inclusive homelessness support for LGBT+ young people nationwide from Henry Smith Foundation
Funding available to help homelessness organisations become safer and more inclusive for LGBT+ young people, ensuring they experience respectful and consistent support when seeking help. And to improve practice and learning across the sector.
This fund is designed for organisations ready to commit to sustained organisational change, including improvements to safeguarding, placement decisions, staff capability, supervision, culture, and systems. This is not for one-off training or short-term projects.
More information on the funding and application process
Application deadline for EOI: Wednesday 3rd June 2026
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-safer-inclusive-homelessness-support-for-lgbt-young-people/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Why the National Homelessness Skills Framework matters – and how you can help shape what’s next12/05/2026 13:20:00
Hello there! My name is Sirea Jabar. I have recently switched roles at Homeless Link, from regional partnership manager (North) to National Learning and Development Manager, leading on the National Homelessness Skills Framework (NHSF).
Designing community into housing for positive, sustainable outcomes07/05/2026 10:05:00
Your Place discusses its innovative congregate Housing First model and its transformative outcomes for residents. Their CEO, Amanda Dubarry, will be speaking in more detail on the subject at a workshop session at Homeless Link's Under One Roof conference in June.
Renters’ Rights Act comes into effect05/05/2026 10:10:00
1st May 2026 marks the day Phase 1 of the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force.
All of government must take responsibility to break the cycle of homelessness01/05/2026 12:05:00
Homeless Link responds to latest statutory homelessness statistics and CHAIN rough sleeping data
Funding to Help You Cross the Final Hurdle to Social Investment30/04/2026 10:15:00
Flexible grants of £5,000–£15,000 are now available through the next phase of Reach Fundto help charities and social enterprises get investment‑ready and unlock their next stage of growth.
Key changes to how supported housing regulations will be implemented29/04/2026 13:10:00
On Thursday 16th April 2026 the Government published its response to the consultation on the Supported Accommodation (Regulatory Oversight) Act that took place last year.
Why growing sweetcorn may be the secret to a successful Day Service29/04/2026 11:20:00
What does success look like for Day Services? Alleviating crises? Meeting someone’s basic needs? Ending rough sleeping and homelessness? Connecting people to effective support? Encouraging people to thrive?
Homelessness and the Right to Food28/04/2026 11:10:00
Across the homelessness sector, providing food is often one of the first ways we open the door to support.
Approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 qualification22/04/2026 15:05:00
We’re delighted to share that we have been officially approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 Homelessness Service Management qualification. This marks a significant milestone in our work to support and champion the professional development of managers and team leaders across the homelessness sector.