Funding safer, inclusive homelessness support for LGBT+ young people nationwide from Henry Smith Foundation

Funding available to help homelessness organisations become safer and more inclusive for LGBT+ young people, ensuring they experience respectful and consistent support when seeking help. And to improve practice and learning across the sector.

This fund is designed for organisations ready to commit to sustained organisational change, including improvements to safeguarding, placement decisions, staff capability, supervision, culture, and systems. This is not for one-off training or short-term projects.

More information on the funding and application process

Application deadline for EOI: Wednesday 3rd June 2026