Funding stability for more third sector organisations

Multi-year investment to support women and girls.

More than a hundred third sector organisations that work to address violence against women and girls have received a multi-year funding agreement from the Scottish Government.

Funding of £43.28 million over two years through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund will support organisations to deliver projects across Scotland. These will provide direct services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence and carry out vital prevention work.

This two-year funding agreement marks a significant step in the Scottish Government's commitment to developing a more sustainable funding model for the third sector in line with fairer funding principles. It follows a multi-year commitment of £3.5 million a year over the next three years for disability organisations as set out in the draft Scottish Budget 2026-27.

In addition to the Fairer Funding pilot announced last year, this means that almost 50% of the value of third sector grants in the Social Justice Portfolio in 2025-26 are now covered by multi-year funding agreements. This approach aims to protect the sector's future by providing the certainty organisations need to plan ahead, retain specialist staff and sustain their vital services.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

"We have listened carefully to the third sector about the challenges they face. This includes the impact of single-year funding settlements on their ability to plan ahead and retain the specialist staff who are so vital to delivering these services.

"This multi-year investment demonstrates that we have heard and responded to those concerns. It will give organisations the stability and greater certainty they need to continue their essential work to protect victims and survivors of gender-based violence across Scotland."

Background

The Delivering Equally Safe Fund supports the work of the Equally Safe strategy, which underpins Scotland’s approach to preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls. The list of funded organisations is available on Inspiring Scotland’s website.

The Fairer Funding Pilot, which commenced in April 2025, provides over £130 million in multi-year funding over 2025-26 and 2026-27 for 51 separate third sector grants. This was the first step towards mainstreaming multi-year funding agreements across the third sector.

All multi-year funding agreements are subject to annual budget processes.