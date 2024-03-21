Funding the Nation: Optimising HMRC – FDA hosts leading tax experts to discuss new report

The FDA was pleased to host a panel of the UK’s leading tax experts to discuss the findings of our landmark report, which suggests targeted investment in HMRC could deliver an additional £11.3bn for the treasury.

The report – Funding the Nation: Optimising HMRC – was produced by the Association of Revenue and Customs (ARC), the FDA’s section for members working in HMRC.

Launching the report in Parliament, ARC President Loz Hutton was joined by Emeritus Professor of Taxation Law at Oxford University Judith Freeman and Chair of the Economic Affairs Finance Bill Sub-Committee Lord Leigh of Hurley to discuss its findings and recommendations, in a panel event chaired by Former Executive Chair and Permanent Secretary at HMRC Sir Edward Troup.

Funding the Nation calls for large scale investment into compliance and customer service to help close the tax gap. It estimates that an investment of £910m would return £11.3bn into the treasury over the course of a parliament.

The key findings outlined by the report were discussed in depth by panelists. These included:

The direct cost of HMRC’s current 24-minute average customer hold time and poor postal services is estimated to be costing UK businesses around £1bn per annum

A survey of HMRC staff found that 15% of the workforce lose more than four hours to poor technology each week (10% of their working time)

Across the whole department, HMRC staff lose more than 4 million working hours to poor technology each year

Using historic yields as a guide, ARC has modelled that if the UK government invested £700m into its compliance regime, with a further £210m into its customer services, it would expect to raise £11.3bn for the next government over a parliament

Key recommendations proposed by the report were also debated: