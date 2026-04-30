Funding to Help You Cross the Final Hurdle to Social Investment

Flexible grants of £5,000–£15,000 are now available through the next phase of Reach Fund to help charities and social enterprises get investment‑ready and unlock their next stage of growth.

If you are close to securing social investment but need support to meet final requirements, whether that’s external consultancy, strengthening your business plan, or developing financial forecasts, this could be the boost you need.

Get in touch with Nitya Teagarajan to explore how the Reach Fund can help you move forward.

Homeless Link is proud to be an Access Point for the Reach Fund