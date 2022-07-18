Funding to tackle hunger crisis in Africa

£250,000 for charities helping deal with food insecurity in Horn of Africa.

Grants totalling £250,000 are being given to two charities to assist people affected by the hunger crisis in Ethiopia and Somalia.

The region is facing its driest conditions in 40 years, with the impact on food supplies made worse by global grain supply disruption as a result of the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The funding comes from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF), with half going to Christian Aid for their work in Ethiopia, including providing children and pregnant and breastfeeding women with supplementary nutrition.

Islamic Relief is receiving the remaining funding for their project in Somalia, which is delivering emergency assistance for victims of the drought, as well as improving water access and hygiene in four Internally Displaced People camps in Beledweyne District, near the Ethiopian border.

International Development Minister Neil Gray recently said:

“The drought being experienced in the Horn of Africa is creating a desperate situation for people in the region that is being made worse by grain supply disruption caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. “We know that millions of people are facing historic drought conditions and a lack of essential food supplies and we stand ready to act in the face of such a pressing emergency. “The Scottish Government is committed to fulfilling its role as a responsible and compassionate global citizen and this aid from our Humanitarian Emergency Fund will provide essential help to those in desperate need.”

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Sally Foster-Fulton recently said:

“A prolonged drought and four failed rainy seasons means – yet again – crops cannot grow and this is having a devastating impact on the people of Ethiopia – in addition to the challenges of conflict, COVID-19 and rising food costs. “Children and women are impacted the most, and many children are showing signs of malnourishment. We are grateful to the Scottish Government for supporting our work in South Omo, southern Ethiopia, where we will ensure the most vulnerable receive money to buy the food they need to survive.”

Nadeem Baqir, Scotland Regional Manager for Islamic Relief UK, recently said: