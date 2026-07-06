Funding uncertainty continues to impact the Police Service of Northern Ireland

Long-term budget reductions and continued uncertainty about Northern Ireland’s funding are impacting the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) operational capacity, the policing inspectorate has said.

Get the report : The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded the PSNI’s performance across two areas of policing.

It found:

the service is adequate in attracting, developing and retaining the workforce and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace; and

the service is adequate in using powers fairly, appropriately and with justification.

HMICFRS found that budget reductions and periods of no recruitment, have led to a decline in officer and staff numbers, which has been made worse by high levels of sickness absence and duty adjustments. Inspectors found that to meet operational demand and overcome resource gaps, the service frequently uses overtime and cancels officers’ rest days which continues to contribute to high levels of fatigue and burnout.

Continued uncertainty about Northern Ireland’s funding arrangements means that the service often doesn’t know its operating budget until halfway through the financial year. This makes strategic workforce planning difficult and affects the timeliness of inflation-related pay awards, which the inspectorate found continues to impact on workforce morale.

The inspectorate found the service has restarted officer and staff recruitment, despite the risk of no additional funding, but the service predicts it will take several years before it can restore enough capacity in specialist areas. The inspectorate said that in the meantime it won’t have enough detectives to meet demand and there is a risk that ongoing workload pressures will affect well-being, performance and retention.

HMICFRS found the service is committed to supporting workforce health and well-being and offers an extensive range of psychological well-being resources. However, the inspectors are concerned about the high levels of mental health-related absences and the high proportion of officers applying for ill-health retirement.

The inspectorate also found that officers’ use of force and stop and search powers was reasonable and proportionate, but record keeping and standards of supervision need to improve. Stop and search is an important part of detecting and preventing crime. However, having fewer officers to meet demand means there is less time for it and the inspectorate identified that the rate at which the service used stop and search was the lowest since records began 20 years ago.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:

“During our inspection, I was again impressed by the professionalism and dedication of officers and staff who, as recent events have shown, continue to operate in a complex and challenging environment. “We found the use of force and stop and search powers was reasonable and proportionate and that the service is committed to supporting workforce health and well-being. “Funding uncertainty continues to make workforce planning difficult and long-term budget reductions have reduced the service’s overall operational capacity. “Despite the service’s many challenges, there remains an unwavering commitment to keeping people safe, preventing crime and providing victims with an effective service.”

Get the report : The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy

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