Fundraise for the NSPCC this Childhood Day

Teaching is a tough job at the best of times, and while the focus should be inspiring learners, schools are also often on the frontline of keeping our children safe.

But the network of support for children shouldn’t end at the school gates. It includes children’s services, police and health providers working together to identify problems before they escalate, effectively sharing information, and putting in place holistic support. It also extends across the wider community: families, work colleagues and neighbours.

We can all play a part in keeping children safe, and that’s where our flagship awareness and fundraising day comes into play.

The NSPCC’s Childhood Day takes place this year on June 9 and is a great way for members of the public to get involved and play their part in helping to protect children. You can support the NSPCC this June by volunteering at a Childhood Day event in your local community or donating to the NSPCC, and every penny raised really does make a difference.

Through our work, we know the vital role that schools play in keeping children safe, and how important it is that everyone connected to education understands how to recognise and respond to concerns whether they happen in the classroom, corridor or community.

In partnership with teaching union NASUWT, the NSPCC recently surveyed over 8,000 UK teachers. 93% of teachers said they had seen an increase in the number of safeguarding referrals - relating to neglect, emotional and physical harm and the sexual abuse of children, among other things - made within their school over the past year. 56% of them stated that this increase was ‘significant’.

The NSPCC has worked with educators for many years, including visiting primary schools with our Speak out Stay safe assembly, launching a new resource for teachers, Talk Relationships and running a special Abuse in Education helpline following the Everyone’s Invited revelations.

Our Childhood Day events help raise vital funds to support the NSPCC’s work, and this year includes a new, fun way to fundraise that can include the whole family, with the Childhood Day Mile. You can walk it, wheel it or space hopper it, with colleagues, classmates, friends or family, and all funds will go towards the NSPCC’s work to protect children.

For more information on Childhood Day and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/charity-fundraising/childhood-day/ or download the Childhood Day fundraising pack.