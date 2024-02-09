Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Funeral costs increased slower than inflation following CMA order
Rules requiring price transparency continue to have a positive impact on funeral sector.
An annual review of the funerals market, published today by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), suggests its Funerals Market Investigation Order 2021 is continuing to have a beneficial impact on the costs paid by bereaved relatives when arranging a funeral.
The review – based on submissions from large funeral directors operating in the sector – found that funeral directors operating more than 5 branches charged their customers just over £2,700 for funeral services between 1 September 2022 and 31 August 2023, on average. Whilst this is higher (4%) than the previous year, it does represent a decrease in real terms, once the higher rate of inflation is factored in.
Over the same period, there was a rise in the numbers of people choosing unattended funerals – with the total proportion of these cheaper funerals rising to 11% in 2023 (up from 8% in 2022). This, coupled with previous annual reviews, suggests there is a gradually rising trend amongst bereaved families to opt for remote funeral services, which is likely to be linked to the requirement to conduct unattended funerals during the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to reduce costs in response to the rising cost of living.
While it is too early to determine whether the real terms fall in the average cost of a funeral represents a positive downward trend for bereaved families, the CMA is concerned that the average cost of unattended funerals (with revenues reported by funeral directors up 12% in 2023) appears to have risen faster than the rate of inflation. The CMA will continue to keep a close eye on consumer outcomes in this market.
The CMA is stepping up its enforcement work to tackle those funeral and crematorium directors who fail to comply with the Order – with evidence of problems received from customers, charities, and professionals in the sector and through the CMA’s active monitoring suggesting just under 250 funeral directors are failing to comply with the law. Many of these have failed to display the necessary pricing information for funeral or crematorium services – in branch and online.
The CMA has written to each of these firms to remind them of their responsibilities and will escalate its enforcement action should a funeral director continue to breach the law.
Adam Land, Senior Director of Remedies at the CMA, said:
Cost of living pressures means bereaved families are often having to make extremely difficult choices when it comes to arranging funerals for their loved ones.
In 2021, after finding prices had been going up above inflation for many years, we changed the law to ensure families have information up front to help them choose the best service which meets their needs. It’s good news that these rules have continued to keep costs lower than they would have been without CMA action.
There is still a minority of funeral and crematorium directors that are failing to comply with the law. They should be under no illusion – we will continue to enforce the rules and anyone breaching them can expect a call from the CMA.
Notes To Editors
- The CMA has published guidance and offered tailored support to funeral directors and crematorium operators to help boost compliance with the Order. The guidance sets out to funeral directors and crematorium operators the legal requirements they must comply with to make bereaved families better aware about the total cost of the services they may need, as well as allow them to compare the services of different providers.
- For media enquiries, contact the CMA press office on 020 3738 6460 or press@cma.gov.uk.
- All enquiries from the general public should be directed to the CMA’s General Enquiries team on general.enquiries@cma.gov.uk or 020 3738 6000.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/funeral-costs-increased-slower-than-inflation-following-cma-order
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
Disqualified demolition director loses High Court bid to stay in role09/02/2024 12:20:00
The High Court has refused an application by a director to remain in post after being disqualified by the CMA for his role in an illegal demolition cartel.
Provisional go-ahead for domestic appliances deal08/02/2024 14:20:00
CMA provisionally clears the anticipated deal between Arçelik and Whirlpool, finding that consumers will continue to have a wide range of choice
A transatlantic perspective from the UK’s CMA04/02/2024 13:20:00
A speech delivered recently (02 February 2024) by Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, to the GCR Live: Law Leaders Global 2024 conference.
CMA investigates Vifor Pharma to safeguard essential anaemia treatment01/02/2024 11:10:00
The investigation will consider whether Vifor Pharma has been engaging in anti-competitive conduct.
CMA launches formal investigation into Vodafone / Three merger26/01/2024 15:10:00
Investigation will examine the potential impact the proposed deal could have on competition for consumers and businesses.
CMA research report on competition and market power in UK labour market25/01/2024 16:15:00
New Microeconomics Unit research explores trends in the UK job market including the market power of employers, the impact on wages, the use of restrictive clauses, and recent developments such as hybrid working.
CMA wins appeal on legal challenge to overseas information requests18/01/2024 09:05:00
The Court of Appeal agrees that companies outside the UK must provide information requested by the CMA – entirely dismissing legal challenges from BMW and VW.
CMA sets out approach to new digital markets regime11/01/2024 11:05:00
Sarah Cardell to tell Silicon Valley tech conference the new regime will be ‘evidence-based, targeted and proportionate.’