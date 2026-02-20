Crown Prosecution Service
Funeral directors sentenced after robbing families of chance to say goodbye with dignity
Two fraudulent funeral directors have been sentenced after storing bodies in unrefrigerated conditions and denying families lawful burials.
Richard Elkin, 49, and Hayley Bell, 42, have both been jailed for four years after serious failings were uncovered at their Gosport funeral business in December 2023.
Bailiffs discovered two bodies stored in an unrefrigerated room where water was leaking through the ceiling.
One of the bodies, belonging to an elderly man, had been left for 36 days and was found in an advanced state of decomposition.
Although he had paid for a funeral plan, his family arrived at a crematorium believing the cremation had already taken place, only to learn that his body was still at the funeral directors’ premises.
Between June 2022 and December 2023, Elkin and Bell kept 46 bodies in an unrefrigerated room, with many left there for more than 30 days.
Andrew Eddy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This sentence marks an important moment — one of the first times funeral directors have been held criminally accountable for denying families a lawful and dignified burial.
"Richard Elkin and Hayley Bell abused their position of trust, stored bodies in degrading conditions, lied to grieving relatives, and continued trading when they knew they could not meet even basic obligations.
"Their actions were deliberate and caused deep emotional harm to dozens of families.
"They robbed many of their one chance to say goodbye with dignity. The sentence reflects the seriousness of that betrayal.
"Our thoughts remain with all the families affected by the actions of Elkin and Bell. No family should ever have to face such distress, especially at a time of loss.
"I am grateful to the families for their courage throughout this case and we hope that today brings some measure of justice.
"The CPS will continue to work with police to ensure that those who exploit grieving families — and who deny the deceased the dignity they deserve — are held fully to account."
Despite knowing their business was insolvent and unable to fulfil its obligations, they continued offering funeral services.
Elkin also displayed a forged certificate claiming membership of the National Association of Funeral Directors.
The pair were previously convicted of intentionally causing a public nuisance, preventing lawful burial, and carrying on business with intent to defraud creditors. Elkin was additionally convicted of making and using a false instrument, and possessing pepper spray.
Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “First and foremost my heart goes out to all of the families who have been affected by the actions of Elkin and Bell.
“I have met with the families present at court in this case and I am horrified by what they have experienced.
“When we lose a loved one, we put our complete faith in funeral directors as trusted pillars of the community. We turn to them when we are at our most vulnerable and we rightly expect that we are treated with honesty and compassion, and that our loved ones are treated with care and dignity.
“Elkin and Bell completely shattered the trust of those who turned to them whilst they were grieving. This is one of the worst betrayals I have ever seen in my policing career.
“There are families who now know the extent of the malpractice that went on, and the manner in which their loved ones were handled. But equally there are some families who still have unanswered questions.
“Elkin and Bell have robbed all of those affected of their one chance to say goodbye to their family or friends in a respectful and dignified manner, and that is utterly unforgivable.
“I have no doubts that the vast majority of funeral directors in the UK provide an exemplary service to their community, but this case shows that there are a minority who are capable of inflicting immeasurable harm, and it is clear that better regulation is needed to prevent this from ever happening again.
“I want anyone else who has been affected by this type of offending to know that as a police service we do have powers to prosecute – we will listen to you, we will support you, and we will do everything in our power to secure justice for you and your loved ones.”
Notes to editors
- Richard Elkin [DOB 23/03/1976], of Gosport, was sentenced to four years in prison for the following offences:
- Intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance (27 June 2022 to 11 December 2023)
- Preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body (3 November 2023 to 11 December 2023)
- Carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors (10 August 2022 to 11 December 2023)
- Making a false instrument with intent for it to be accepted as genuine
- Using a false instrument with intent for it to be accepted as genuine
- Possession of pepper spray
- Hayley Bell [DOB 09/11/1983], of Gosport, was sentenced to four years in prison for the following offences:
- Intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance (27 June 2022 to 11 December 2023)
- Preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body (3 November 2023 to 11 December 2023)
- Carrying on a business with intent to defraud creditors (10 August 2022 to 11 December 2023)
- Andrew Eddy is a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Wessex
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/wessex/news/funeral-directors-sentenced-after-robbing-families-chance-say-goodbye-dignity
Once in a generation opportunity to modernise the criminal justice system says Director of Public Prosecutions12/02/2026 12:20:00
DPP says end-to-end reforms are needed to deliver swift justice for victims
The capability of the CJS to deal with the volume of work coming in is rapidly eroding and with it, public confidence
Greater alignment between police, prosecutors and courts is vital to fix a system now listing trials in 2030
Reforms are needed to help tackle modern offences, including online-facilitated abuse and ‘borderless’ organised crime
Prosecutors, police and the courts must align to deliver end-to-end reform of a criminal justice system that has failed victims for too long, Stephen Parkinson the Director of Public Prosecutions said today.
He highlighted the Crown Prosecution Service’s unique position to connect the sweeping police and court reform programmes to make sure they can deliver for victims, defendants and witnesses.
With some trials now listed as far ahead as 2030 and backlogs at record highs, the DPP issued a warning on “unacceptable” victim attrition rates – with almost one third of contested Crown Court cases not proceeding to trial due to victims feeling unable to carry on.
He said, “No-one working in the criminal justice system can look victims in the eye and say we are delivering swift justice for them. For too long we have tolerated a system that constantly lets victims down – a system which produces huge delays and frequent adjournments.
“We are at a critical juncture and this is a once in a generation opportunity to drive-end to-end reforms and create a modern, fit for purpose system.
“The CPS will do everything in our power to make the proposed reforms effective, working closely with the police and courts to improve outcomes for victims, witnesses and defendants.”
The DPP supported proposals that would increase incentives for defendants who plead guilty early, reducing the Crown Court caseload and freeing up court time, as well as an increase to magistrates’ sentencing powers to 18 months.
On police reform, Mr Parkinson outlined the advantages that consolidating police forces could bring, with potential reforms bringing greater efficiencies and co-operation between prosecutors and police officers in the fight against new and emerging types of crime.
He said: “Prosecutors on the front line are seeing the prevalence and evolving nature of offending that is enabled and enhanced by technology.
“In the face of these threats, we are building a service that is equipped to fight the challenges we face. We’ve already got teams of specialist prosecutors working on fraud, counter-terrorism, child abuse, immigration crime, meaning we are in a good place to support wider policing reform. And we are actively using and developing technology to scale up to meet the challenge of tackling increasingly complex and borderless crime.”
He was clear of the need to modernise hand-in-hand with our partners to seize this critical opportunity to reduce delay, slash duplication, and deliver better results for victims and society.
Mr Parkinson also stressed that any structural changes to the system must be underpinned by an unyielding focus on increasing efficiency and highlighted progress against the CPS’s own modernisation programme. This includes:
An end-to-end reform of all CPS processes to streamline them and remove unnecessary work, duplication and waste.
Automation of much routine work, savings hours of lawyer and support staff time.
A new casework app has already saved the equivalent of 31 years’ of prosecutor time since it was introduced in February 2024.
Slimming down charging guidance for police so they can focus on their core job and free up time.
The introduction of a new National Charging Model that turbocharges decision-making by ensuring prosecutors deal with priority remand and bail cases within strict deadlines.
Driving a culture of stronger collaboration with policing to speed up decision making.
Serving our case earlier on the defence to encourage early guilty pleas
Developing our workforce for the future – a third of all future criminal barristers are trained in the CPS and this year we had 2600 applications for 120 lawyer training posts.
Delivering for victims and rebuilding confidence:
There has also been a major focus on transforming the approach to supporting victims.
This includes earlier joint working with police forces, under the Domestic Abuse Joint Justice Plan which launched in November 2024.
Our new Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy was published in November and equips prosecutors with both the knowledge and tools they need to prosecute cases effectively and secure results for victims who too often feel the system is not delivering for them.
Victim Service Standards have also been published to make sure a consistent and compassionate service is available to anyone affected by crime.
As part of our Enhanced RASSO Service, launched in December 2024, we have already held more than 1800 pre-trial meetings with victims of rape since this was introduced.
Survivors of rape and serious sexual offences are also offered a dedicated liaison officer, so they have a consistent point of contact.