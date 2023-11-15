Funfair heir has prison sentence extended

The heir to a family funfair business who ran over his colleague has his prison term extended after his sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Harry Jones, from Cradley Heath, Wolverhampton, had his 10-year term increased by four years after the Solicitor General referred his sentence as being unduly lenient.

The court heard that Jones had fallen out with his colleague Daniel Tulley and the pair arranged a fight over social media.

On 4 November 2019, Jones drove round to Tulley’s home in Bloxwich where he threatened his partner before tracking Tulley down on Clayhanger Road, Brownhills. The incident culminated in Tulley being struck by a car and thrown off the bonnet when the vehicle stopped.

Jones fled the scene without checking on Tulley who was left with serious injuries and in need of emergency brain surgery. He spent more than a month in hospital and has been left with serious long-term injuries.

The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson KC MP, yesterday said:

Harry Jones may have been a respectable local businessman but his actions that day were utterly deplorable. His personal dispute with Daniel Tulley has left him with severe long-term injuries which will impact his life forever. The court also took a dim view of Harry Jones’ heinous actions and have increased his prison term, sending a stark warning that leaving someone for dead has serious consequences.

Harry Jones was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 21 July 2023 for one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Tuesday 14 November the Court of Appeal increased Jones’s sentence to 14 years after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.