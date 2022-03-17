EU News
‘Fur Free Europe': Commission decides to register new European Citizens' Initiative on banning fur in the EU
The European Commission yesterday decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative entitled ‘Fur Free Europe'. The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to introduce an EU-wide ban on keeping and killing animals for the purpose of fur production. They also ask for a ban on placing such fur and products containing it on the EU market.
As the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that this it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.
Next Steps
Following yesterday's registration, the organisers can start collecting signatures. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.
Click here for the full press release
Yemen: Commission pledges €154 million for conflict-affected people17/03/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission yesterday announced €154 million for 2022 to support those most in need in Yemen at the high-level pledging event for Yemen co-hosted by the United Nations, Sweden and Switzerland.
Capital Markets Union: Commission proposes simpler rules to make settlement in EU financial markets safer and more efficient17/03/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed changes to the Central Securities Depositories Regulation to enhance the efficiency of the EU's settlement markets, while safeguarding financial stability.
Council agrees on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)17/03/2022 13:25:00
The Council recently (15 March 2022) reached agreement (general approach) on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulation, which is one of the key elements of the European Union’s ‘Fit for 55’ package.
EU counters steel subsidies resulting from export restrictions on raw materials and transnational subsidies from China17/03/2022 12:38:00
The EU yesterday imposed anti-subsidy duties on imports of stainless steel cold-rolled flat products originating in Indonesia and also India.
Statement by President von der Leyen on Intel's announcement of its investment plans in the EU17/03/2022 11:33:00
Statement given recently (15 March 2022) by President von der Leyen on Intel's announcement of its investment plans in the EU.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: fourth EU package of sectoral and individual measures17/03/2022 10:33:00
Following up on the informal meeting of the EU heads of state and government on 10-11 March, the Council recently (15 March 2022) decided to impose a fourth package of economic and individual sanctions in respect of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.
Ukraine: EU agrees fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia16/03/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission yesterday welcomed the agreement by the Council to adopt a fourth package of restrictive measures against Russia in response to its brutal aggression against Ukraine and its people.
Press remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference15/03/2022 16:33:00
Press remarks given yesterday by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference.
Member states adopt a general approach on an EU directive aiming to strengthen gender equality on corporate boards15/03/2022 15:25:00
Employment and social affairs ministers yesterday agreed a ‘general approach’ on proposed EU legislation aiming to improve the gender balance among non-executive directors of listed companies.
BNL BNP Paribas and the EIB Group: €470 million credit line to support businesses15/03/2022 14:33:00
The new operation being undertaken by BNL BNP Paribas and the EIB Group, which comprises the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), focuses on the real economy and is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (with fewer than 250 employees), which will represent at least 50%, and mid-caps (companies with fewer than 3 000 employees).