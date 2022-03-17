‘Fur Free Europe': Commission decides to register new European Citizens' Initiative on banning fur in the EU

The European Commission yesterday decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative entitled ‘Fur Free Europe'. The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to introduce an EU-wide ban on keeping and killing animals for the purpose of fur production. They also ask for a ban on placing such fur and products containing it on the EU market.

As the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that this it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.

Next Steps

Following yesterday's registration, the organisers can start collecting signatures. If a European Citizens' Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

