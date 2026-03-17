Further £11 million confirmed to help Welsh councils with storm recovery

The Welsh Government has announced a further £11.2 million in funding to support local authorities and help them recover from the devastating storms that struck communities across Wales in recent years.

£10.2 million will be allocated in 2026 to 2027 to Carmarthenshire and Monmouthshire councils to support their recovery from flooding in November 2025.

Additional funding of almost £1 million will be provided this financial year to Merthyr Tydfil Council to meet the ongoing costs of remediating the sinkhole caused by Storm Bert.

The announcement builds on the £2.5 million already made available to affected communities in Monmouthshire following Storm Claudia in November 2025.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday said: