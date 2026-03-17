Welsh Government
|Printable version
Further £11 million confirmed to help Welsh councils with storm recovery
The Welsh Government has announced a further £11.2 million in funding to support local authorities and help them recover from the devastating storms that struck communities across Wales in recent years.
£10.2 million will be allocated in 2026 to 2027 to Carmarthenshire and Monmouthshire councils to support their recovery from flooding in November 2025.
Additional funding of almost £1 million will be provided this financial year to Merthyr Tydfil Council to meet the ongoing costs of remediating the sinkhole caused by Storm Bert.
The announcement builds on the £2.5 million already made available to affected communities in Monmouthshire following Storm Claudia in November 2025.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday said:
The storms of late 2025 caused real hardship for communities right across Wales, and I am determined that no council should be left to bear those costs alone.
This additional funding builds on the support we have already provided and underlines the Welsh Government's continued commitment to helping councils support their communities to rebuild after these devastating events.
I want residents in Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire and Merthyr Tydfil to know that the Welsh Government stands with them as they continue to recover and rebuild.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/further-11-million-confirmed-help-welsh-councils-storm-recovery
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh and UK Governments reaffirm joint commitment to coal tip safety17/03/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh and UK Governments have today reaffirmed their joint commitment to coal tip safety and the responsible management of Wales’ mining legacy by resuming the Disused Mine and Quarry Tips Task Force.
Extra £1 million to help feed families in Wales16/03/2026 14:05:00
Community food organisations and food banks across Wales are receiving an extra £1 million right now to help feed more people who need support.
Pharmacies carry out record number of consultations for common health issues16/03/2026 10:20:00
Pharmacies across Wales carried out more than 600,000 clinical consultations for a wide range of common health issues in the last 12 months.
Nature Estate Cymru launches to protect Wales' land and climate16/03/2026 09:20:00
Wales' major landowners are uniting for the first time to tackle the climate and nature emergencies, with the new group set up to drive tree planting and meet targets to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.
Sker Ritual Levels Up: ‘Tides of Terror’ Expands Wales-Made Games Universe13/03/2026 14:05:00
Welsh hit zombie horror Sker Ritual is continuing to build on its global success with the release of its latest chapter Tides of Terror, supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.
Welsh Farmers to Access Low-Interest Green Loans13/03/2026 12:05:00
Welsh farming businesses will be able to access affordable finance to modernise their operations and cut carbon emissions, under a new loan scheme to be launched by the Welsh Government and delivered by the Development Bank of Wales later this year.
Funding boost to build tomorrow's cyber security workforce13/03/2026 10:10:00
Over £740,000 of Welsh Government Tech Valleys funding will help inspire thousands more children across Southeast Wales to explore cyber security careers.
£8 million investment to unlock deep-water offshore wind13/03/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has invested £8 million in a Swansea company developing cutting edge technology, helping to position Wales as a leader in offshore wind.
BSL (Wales) Bill passed by the Senedd12/03/2026 14:05:00
The British Sign Language (Wales) Bill, brought forward by Mark Isherwood (Member in Charge of the Bill) has been passed by the Senedd on 11 March 2026.