Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Further action to cut methane emissions from livestock
Defra has committed to working with industry to deliver further action to reduce methane emissions in livestock through the use of methane-suppressing feed products in England.
Following a call for evidence run jointly with the Devolved Governments to better understand the opportunities and challenges associated with products, Defra has confirmed it will work closely with industry and farmers to encourage their widespread adoption in England. The move delivers on the commitment in the Environmental Improvement Plan to explore innovative ways to reduce agricultural emissions.
With these innovative methane-suppressing feed products expected to enter the market from 2025, Defra’s summary of responses lays out plans which could, for instance, include guidance, advice and support through schemes such as the Farming Innovation Programme, Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, Environmental Land Management schemes, or the introduction of a tailor-made programme.
The summary of responses has been developed jointly with the devolved administrations and builds on wider UK action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – including through the Net Zero Growth Plan.
Defra’s ultimate objective is to establish a mature market, encourage uptake and mandate the use of these products in appropriate cattle systems across England, as soon as feasibly possible and no later than 2030.
Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:
We are fully committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the UK by 2050 and it is vital that we continue to explore ways to assist farmers in sustainable food production while also further reducing emissions from agriculture.
We will continue to work closely with industry to develop a mature market and mandate the use of safe and effective methane suppressing feed products in suitable cattle systems in England as soon as feasible.
These plans align with the government’s response published yesterday to the 2023 Climate Change Committee Progress Report which recommended the mandatory addition of methane-inhibiting additives to feed products for UK beef and dairy systems.
The agricultural sector in the UK accounted for 10% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, with methane emissions contributing substantially to this figure.
Ruminant livestock, particularly cows and sheep, are identified as the primary drivers of greenhouse gas emissions in the agricultural sector. However, research has provided promising evidence that feed products with methane-inhibiting properties can significantly reduce these emissions, particularly in the case of confined cattle.
The publication of the summary of responses has been delivered in close collaboration with the Devolved Administrations of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-action-to-cut-methane-emissions-from-livestock
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government announces support for flood-hit areas25/10/2023 16:07:00
Thousands of pounds of Government funding to help communities recover from the impact of Storm Babet.
Farmers and growers to be given continued access to crucial plant protection products24/10/2023 14:20:00
British farmers and growers will continue to have access to important pesticides to support resilient and profitable food production and cut input costs.
£2.5 million on offer in latest round of Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund24/10/2023 11:20:00
Farming groups and landowners encouraged to bid for share of £2.5 million Countryside Stewardship Facilitation Fund.
Simpler recycling collections and tougher regulation to reform waste system23/10/2023 11:20:00
Reforms to household and business bin collections and a crackdown on unscrupulous waste carriers will boost recycling rates and protect the environment
UK study finds some seabirds may develop immunity to bird flu20/10/2023 11:20:00
The eight-strong FluMap consortium, headed by the world-leading research team at the Animal Plant Health Agency has made a number of bird flu discoveries.
Mendip Hills to be declared a “super” National Nature Reserve19/10/2023 12:12:00
Site brings together 31 existing nature sites with more than 400 hectares of additional land.
First farmers receive Sustainable Farming Incentive early payment19/10/2023 09:05:00
The first farmers to sign up for the new and improved Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) have this week received their first payment.
Seven UK projects net additional funding through UK Seafood Fund18/10/2023 16:10:00
Government announces a further £3.9 million to be awarded to UK Seafood Fund projects across the UK.