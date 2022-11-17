Further action to reduce alcohol-related harm

Consultation launched on plans to restrict advertising.

Alcohol companies could face tighter restrictions on advertising in order to protect society’s most vulnerable, under new proposals which have been set out today.

The public’s views are being sought on plans to restrict adverts for alcohol at sporting events, on buses, and online and elsewhere – to reduce the appeal of alcohol and improve the nation’s health.

Proposals have been informed by the Children’s Parliament and the Young Scot Health Panel, delivering on the Government’s commitment to ensure that children and young people's views are heard.

This is the latest step in efforts to reduce harmful drinking and alcohol-related harms in Scotland and follows the successful introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing, which has already reduced purchases of cheaper, more potent alcoholic drinks.

The public consultation is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended approach to comprehensively restrict exposure to alcohol marketing.

Public Health Minister, Maree Todd, said:

“There is clear evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.

“We are making progress already – with our minimum unit pricing reducing alcohol sales in the off-trade – but with 1,245 alcohol related deaths last year we know that more needs to be done if we are to tackle Scotland’s problematic relationship with alcohol.

“This consultation is an important step in doing that, and I am extremely grateful for the young voices who have helped us get this far.”

Background

The public can view the proposals and give their views on the Scottish Government consultation website. The consultation will run for 16 weeks to allow for the Christmas holiday period and February recess, closing on 9 March 2023.