The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced further charges against Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.



Siobhan Blake, Chief Crown Prosecutor for West Midlands, said: “We have decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. These relate to separate incidents involving two men and a 14-year-old near to Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough on 31 October this year.



“We have also authorised a charge of theft in relation to knives taken from an Asda store in Stevenage, as well as possession of a bladed article and affray following an incident at a barber’s shop in Queens Walk, Peterborough on the same day.



“A further charge of common assault has also been authorised in relation to an incident on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade to Peterborough on Saturday, 1 November 2025.



“These additional charges follow an investigation by British Transport Police.



“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.



“Anthony Williams is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 November at 2pm.”



We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

Notes to editors