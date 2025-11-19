Crown Prosecution Service
Further charges against Anthony Williams
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced further charges against Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.
Siobhan Blake, Chief Crown Prosecutor for West Midlands, said: “We have decided to prosecute Anthony Williams with two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. These relate to separate incidents involving two men and a 14-year-old near to Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough on 31 October this year.
“We have also authorised a charge of theft in relation to knives taken from an Asda store in Stevenage, as well as possession of a bladed article and affray following an incident at a barber’s shop in Queens Walk, Peterborough on the same day.
“A further charge of common assault has also been authorised in relation to an incident on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade to Peterborough on Saturday, 1 November 2025.
“These additional charges follow an investigation by British Transport Police.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“Anthony Williams is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 November at 2pm.”
We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Anthony Williams (DOB: 09/06/1993) is from Peterborough.
- He was previously charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following an incident on a LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday, 1 November, 2025. He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on 1 November.
- The prosecution intend to apply to join all matters together at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, 1 December 2025.
- The prosecution also intend to apply for reporting restrictions on a 14-year-old victim and a 15-year-old witness.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/further-charges-against-anthony-williams
