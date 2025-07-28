Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Further charges authorised following Epping disorder
Rebecca Mundy, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England recently said:
“Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping.
“This brings the total number of individuals charged by the CPS in relation to these matters to seven.
“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Today, two men have been charged.
- Shaun Thompson, 37, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.
- Lee Gower, 43, has been charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.
Those previously charged by the CPS are:
- Aaron Elles, 28, with violent disorder.
- Jonathan Glover, 47, with violent disorder.
- Stuart Williams, 36, with violent disorder.
- Keith Silk, 33, with violent disorder and criminal damage.
- Dean Smith, 51, with violent disorder.
Thompson, Elles, Glover, Williams, Silk and Smith are next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 August.
Gower is expected to appear tomorrow at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.
Notes to Editors
- This does not include further cases charged by Essex Police.
- Other cases are in the process of being reviewed, and where the evidence supports it, charges will be sought by the Crown Prosecution Service.
- The function of the Crown Prosecution Service is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/east-england/news/further-charges-authorised-following-epping-disorder
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Two youths jailed for bus machete murder of 14-year-old28/07/2025 14:20:00
Two teenagers who viciously attacked a 14-year-old boy with machetes on a bus in south-east London have been jailed for his murder.
Thomas Kavanagh and criminal associate ordered to pay back criminal funds28/07/2025 10:15:00
Thomas Kavanagh, a senior figure in the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (OCG) and his associate Gary Vickery, who were jailed for their part in a drug smuggling operation, which involved importing drugs inside tarmac removal machinery, have been ordered to pay back over £1 million or face more time in jail. Daniel Canning’s confiscation hearing will be heard at a date later in the year.
University student who sold phishing kits to fraudsters jailed24/07/2025 11:20:00
A university student who sold more than a thousand phishing kits which were used to defraud victims of millions of pounds, was yesterday jailed.
Operation Stovewood: Three men found guilty of raping teen girls in Rotherham24/07/2025 10:20:00
Three men have been found guilty of raping teenage girls in Rotherham more than two decades ago.
Husband jailed for life for the murder of his estranged wife in front of their baby24/07/2025 09:20:00
A man has been jailed for murdering his wife in front of their baby in a pram while out in the streets of Bradford.
Colombian porn actor guilty of double murder after body parts found in suitcase on Clifton Suspension Bridge22/07/2025 15:25:00
A double murderer who tried to dispose of dismembered body parts hidden in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge has been convicted of the brutal killings of a couple.
Man who paid thousands of pounds for children to be abused in the Philippines jailed18/07/2025 16:10:00
A man who sent large amounts of money to paedophiles in the Philippines and encouraged them to sexually abuse children has been jailed for 26 years.
Prison term for ‘legal first’ prosecution of man who encouraged a vulnerable woman to commit serious self-harm online07/07/2025 13:25:00
A man who was the first to be charged with encouraging serious self-harm online under Section 184 of the Online Safety Act 2023 has been sentenced to a nine years and four month prison term – partially to be served in hospital.