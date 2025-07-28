Further charges authorised following Epping disorder

Rebecca Mundy, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England recently said:

“Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping.

“This brings the total number of individuals charged by the CPS in relation to these matters to seven.

“I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”