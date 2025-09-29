Further humanitarian aid for Sudan

Support for world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Two charities are to receive additional funding to help people affected by famine, displacement and gender-based violence in the Sudanese civil war, which has been raging since 2023.

Christian Aid and Tearfund will use £250,000 pledged by the Scottish Government to support ongoing vital humanitarian work.

The funding will be allocated equally to both charities and is being delivered through Scotland’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF). It will allow the two charities to provide multi-purpose cash assistance to improve food access for 9,600 Sudanese refugees and displaced people in Sudan and South Sudan, as well as supporting host communities in these areas affected by the crisis. They will also work to prevent gender-based violence among 13,000 vulnerable individuals.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson recently said:

“Sudan faces the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with more than 24 million people facing high levels of acute food shortages and gender-based violences. It is important that we are able to help charity partners continue to provide this urgent assistance to address the devastating impact of conflict, famine, and displacement. “By delivering life-saving assistance in ways that are dignified, locally rooted and protection-focussed, we ensure that people are empowered and we bolster their resilience.

Christian Aid’s South Sudan Country Director James Wani recently said:

“The ongoing war in Sudan continues to have a huge impact on us here in South Sudan. We are grateful that the Scottish Government continues to recognise this hidden crisis, which gets very little attention in the media. “Every day over a thousand people cross the border into Renk, close to the Sudan border. They are mainly women and children and their needs are huge. The cash assistance this project will deliver can ensure they're able to buy food and essentials.”

Erickson Bisetsa, Tearfund Country Director for South Sudan, recently said:

"The crisis in Sudan is a humanitarian catastrophe, with over 24 million people facing severe food shortages and the constant threat of violence. The support from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund comes at a critical moment, enabling us to deliver life-saving assistance to those who need it most in East Darfur. “Through our partnership with the Alsawaid Alkhadara Organization, a local organisation in Sudan, this funding will make a profound difference – providing urgent cash assistance for food and other essential household needs for 750 families, while also ensuring that vulnerable women and girls can access essential protection and psychosocial support that would otherwise be unavailable."

Background

Due to the scale and protracted nature of the crises, since 2023 the Scottish Government has already contributed £1.25 million to communities in Sudan and neighbouring countries.

The Humanitarian Emergency Fund provides aid in the aftermath of a crisis through a panel of eight leading humanitarian aid organisations in Scotland who advise and access the fund: Mercy Corps, Oxfam, British Red Cross, Islamic Relief, SCIAF, Christian Aid, Tearfund and Save the Children.