Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Further investment in digital transformation of UK’s legal sector
The digital transformation of the UK’s legal sector is to be backed by a significant uplift in government funding – keeping it at the global forefront of innovation.
- £4 million to modernise UK legal sector through technology
- Drive to keep sector at global forefront of legal services
- Investment to boost access for individuals and businesses
A new £4 million investment will deliver a second phase of the LawtechUK programme, supporting modernisation through the development of new technology like machine learning and data analytics tools.
This will help ensure the UK retains its competitive global edge, create jobs and boost access to legal services for individuals and businesses through technology.
LawtechUK is a government-backed initiative, launched in 2019, with an initial £2 million investment to transform the UK legal sector through technology, providing resources, programmes and courses to promote new ways of delivering and accessing legal services via digital solutions.
Justice Minister Lord Bellamy QC yesterday said:
A thriving lawtech sector will help ensure the UK continues as a world-leading legal services centre and attracts the very best talent.
This investment will support the market to develop the technology it needs to drive modernisation and deliver first-class legal services.
The LawtechUK programme has been delivered by growth platform Tech Nation in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the LawtechUK Panel, a board of industry experts.
The previous funding for Tech Nation has already seen results like the launch of the Lawtech Sandbox – a research and development programme for UK entrepreneurs and start-ups to test and develop products or services looking to address the legal needs of businesses and society.
One start-up to benefit from the sandbox is Legal Utopia, an app designed to help people understand their legal issues and access lawyers.
Director of LawtechUK Alexandra Lennox yesterday said:
Technology has the potential to transform business’ and peoples’ experience of law, meet unmet legal needs and support professionals to deliver the next generation of legal services.
We have seen great progress towards this future since LawtechUK’s inception and this next phase of funding will build on those important foundations, helping cement the UK’s position as a global hub for technology and law.
Lawtech Amplified Global also participated in the Sandbox.
Founder of Amplified Global Minesh Patel yesterday said:
Accelerators, incubators and sandboxes are a lifeline for start-ups bringing novel solutions into the market. It’s fantastic to hear about the next series of MoJ funding, which will enable pioneering solutions to push the boundaries within the legal space.
Without the Lawtech Sandbox, an organisation of our size and stage would have found it really difficult to be working, or even engaging, with a telecoms giant and the cross section of stakeholders and regulators that we did.
The LawtechUK programme has rapidly accelerated our growth and helped us to get the product to market quicker than we could have ever imagined.
LawtechUK aims to improve understanding and awareness of legal technology and has produced a free online learning and research hub as well as a website to allow the sharing of experiences of remote alternatives to traditional court hearings.
The investment will also continue to support and promote the work of the LawtechUK’s Jurisdiction Taskforce to ensure English law keeps pace with technological developments - helping the UK to maintain its place as an international hub for emerging technologies. This builds on previous work to increase market understanding of smarter contracts and digital assets by showcasing real life examples of where these technologies are being used.
Tech Nation will continue to deliver the LawtechUK programme until December 2023. Details of a competitive process to award the next stage of funding will be announced in the autumn. The new provider will deliver the programme from January 2023 to March 2025.
Notes to Editors:
- The objectives of the funding will aim to build on the brilliant work delivered so far by LawtechUK in order to:
- Increase innovation and the adoption of lawtech in the delivery of UK legal services.
- Support the growth of the lawtech sector in the UK.
- Enable English and Welsh law and the UK’s jurisdictions to become the foundation for emerging technologies, by supporting and promoting the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce’s work.
- The LawtechUK Panel was established in 2018 by the Secretary of State for Justice and acts as the advisory board to LawtechUK. Made up of senior figures from industry, government, academia, judiciary, regulators and the legal technology community, its members take an active role in LawtechUK’s work programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-investment-in-digital-transformation-of-uk-s-legal-sector
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Construction begins at revolutionary first secure school01/08/2022 11:25:00
Construction is under way at the country’s first secure school – a brand new custodial facility for young people with education at its heart and helping to turn young offenders away from a life of crime.
Robotic Process Automation: Does the pig need lipstick?28/07/2022 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Gina Gill, 27 July 2022 – Categories: Robotic Process Automation.
Crown Court sentencing remarks to be broadcast for first time27/07/2022 16:20:00
Broadcast news channels will air judges’ sentencing remarks from the Crown Court for the first time tomorrow (28 July), following a change in the law.
Government reveals plans to divert thousands of civil legal disputes away from court26/07/2022 11:10:00
Individuals and businesses would be helped to resolve legal disputes through free mediation under government proposals unveiled yesterday (26 July).
Drive to get offenders drug-free and cut crime25/07/2022 10:15:00
New prison wings designed to get offenders clean will receive funding thanks to the government’s 10-year strategy to tackle drug-fuelled crime.
Domestic abusers barred from cross-examining victims in family and civil courts21/07/2022 13:15:00
Victims of domestic abuse can be spared from being cross-examined by their alleged attackers in family and civil courts under measures coming into force today (21 July 2022).
Significant fee rise for criminal barristers confirmed in law20/07/2022 15:25:00
Legislation implementing fee increases for barristers and solicitors has been laid today (20 July 2022) as part of £135 million of additional investment in the criminal legal aid system.
Crackdown on corrupt elites abusing UK legal system to silence critics20/07/2022 12:25:00
Courts will be able to dismiss lawsuits seeking to stifle free speech earlier under government reforms to protect the UK legal system from abuse.