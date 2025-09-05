Innovate UK
Further investment in NCUB university-business collaboration
Research England is to invest £9.7 million over next four years to further strengthen innovation and growth across the UK.
Research England has committed to support the National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB) in its delivery of their 2025 to 2029 ‘forward plan’. This new round of funding reflects continued commitment to strengthening collaboration across the research and innovation system.
Supporting growth through collaboration
Stronger collaboration between universities and businesses is central to realising the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth across the country.
The funding announced reflects Research England’s strategic commitment to fostering the conditions for collaboration, ensuring knowledge and innovation can flow freely between universities, businesses and policymakers.
In doing so, the full potential of research to drive productivity, prosperity and positive societal change can be unlocked.
State of the relationship report
NCUB’s ‘state of the relationship report 2024′ reinforces that maintaining and growing university-business partnerships requires sustained effort.
The report uncovers both strong progress and areas of concern, showing that targeted investment and shared commitment to collaboration are now more important than ever.
NCUB plays a vital role in supporting this collaboration.
As a trusted convener of university, industry and policy leaders, it helps align efforts across the UK’s research and innovation system to meet national challenges.
It provides important policy advice and evidence to the system and plays an important role in the delivery of konfer, NCUB’s digital collaboration platform.
Turning collaboration into impact
With support from Research England, NCUB has delivered a series of high-impact initiatives over the last few years, including:
- mobilising the business voice to help secure investment in research and innovation
- expanding NCUB’s digital collaboration platform, konfer, which now connects over 6,000 businesses and universities through nearly 2,000 live collaboration opportunities
- showcasing more than 350 case studies of successful partnerships, inspiring new collaborations and helping demonstrate the vital contribution universities make as engines of innovation, talent and growth
NCUB’s ‘forward plan’ 2025 to 2029
With Research England’s support, NCUB will lead an ambitious programme of work over the next four years under its new ‘forward plan’.
This strategy sets out a vision for a UK that is more competitive, collaborative and prepared for the future.
The strategy aims to:
- help make the UK a more competitive destination for business investment by understanding business needs and advising policy makers
- strengthen connections between businesses and universities to turn ideas into transformative innovations by shaping UK policy and practice
- build collective understanding and a coordinated response to a world that is rapidly changing by strategically convening all parts of the skills, research and innovation system
Research England is proud to continue its long-standing support for NCUB.
Strengthening the links between research and industry
Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Executive Chair of Research England, said:
This funding recognises the vital role of the National Centre for Universities and Business in strengthening the links between research and industry.
By supporting collaboration at a national level, we can help turn research into practical innovation that boosts economic growth and addresses the UK’s long-term challenges underpinned by our great university system.
Resilient and dynamic research and innovation ecosystem
Sam Laidlaw, Chair of NCUB, said:
We deeply appreciate Research England’s continued investment in NCUB, highlighting the indispensable role of university-business collaboration as a driving force within the UK’s research and innovation system.
This funding, alongside the committed support from our university and business members, empowers us to actively partner with policymakers in shaping an environment that fosters meaningful collaboration.
It enables us to enhance best practices across universities and businesses, while delivering rigorous monitoring and evidence-based insights.
Together, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and dynamic research and innovation ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits for communities across the nation.
