Further investment to prevent homelessness

£4 million for pilot projects

A fund for pilot projects to help people to stay in their homes has been launched by Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan.

Managed by Advice Direct Scotland, the £4 million fund will support organisations to pilot new 'ask and act' measures. These duties, as part of the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently being considered by the Scottish Parliament, will require bodies such as health boards, the police and prison service to take reasonable steps to prevent homelessness.

This Programme for Government commitment builds on an existing Scottish Government investment of £1 million from the homelessness prevention fund.

During her visit to West Granton Housing Co-operative in Edinburgh Ms McAllan found out more about their ‘Get Settled’ project which supports 400 households who are homeless, or facing homelessness, across Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and Fife.

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan yesterday said:

“We are determined to end homelessness – and the best way to do this is to prevent homelessness in the first place. This investment in prevention pilots will help us test and scale up innovative approaches to help people stay in their homes. “By taking action to prevent homelessness and reduce demand on the homelessness system, we can help ease the housing emergency. “Projects such as West Granton Housing Co-operative’s ‘Get Settled’ demonstrates how targeted support can transform lives by not only helping people to find a home but supporting them to settle into their communities. “By working with housing associations, registered social landlords and other third sector partners we are building the foundations for legislation in the forthcoming Housing Bill to help prevent homelessness.”

Chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland Andrew Bartlett yesterday said:

“Advice Direct Scotland is proud to be at the centre of such a landmark moment for homelessness prevention. The new ‘ask and act’ provisions shift the focus from crisis intervention towards proactive prevention which could save many people from enduring the trauma of homelessness. “We look forward to working with organisations across sectors in Scotland to help people at risk of homelessness.”

Maeve McGoldrick, head of policy and communications for Crisis Scotland, yesterday said:

“Far too many people in Scotland are being forced to experience the trauma and indignity of homelessness in circumstances where, with the right help, it could have been prevented. “These new legal duties, requiring public services to ask people at risk of homelessness about their housing situation, then act to offer support if needed, will help change that. “But these plans are a world-first, and for the changes to be effective it’s vital we test out how they will work in practice, before the new protections are rolled out across the country. By running a series of pilots on the new homelessness prevention duties we can make sure those working in health, justice, education and beyond are fully prepared to play a greater role in ending homelessness in Scotland."

Notes to Editors

The West Granton Housing Co-operative administers £260,000 in grant funding for Get Settled ARCHIE services via seven housing associations who are members of the Alliance of Registered Co-operatives and Housing Associations, Independent in Edinburgh (ARCHIE).