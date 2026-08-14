Further investment to tackle child poverty

Ensuring support is available where and when families need it.

A total of 10 charities will receive a share of a £20 million fund in 2026-27 to deliver wide ranging support to improve wellbeing, boost incomes, and help parents towards employment as part of the Scottish Government’s drive to eradicate child poverty.

The charities involved estimate that up to 35,000 families could benefit from the Scottish Government’s package of whole family support, spanning almost all of Scotland.

The beneficiaries include:

Salvesen Mindroom Centre (Mindroom), which will expand its support into new areas of Scotland, such as Dundee, to pair parents of neurodivergent children with a Family Adviser to help boost incomes and improve children’s outcomes

Home Start Caithness which will bring together nine organisations to provide one-step gateway to financial and wellbeing support in the region

Borders Community Action who will work with 30 local charities under a new partnership to embed support in rural communities, where poverty can be harder to identify and the right support more difficult to access

Glasgow Council for the Voluntary Sector which will coordinate a new partnership between more than 30 local organisations to deliver help specific to the needs of communities across the city

In Dundee, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville met with families of neurodivergent children to hear about the difference that effective support at point of need can make. Mindroom will use this funding to expand into new areas of Scotland.

Ms Somerville said:

“We have made great strides in our ambitious mission to eradicate child poverty. Within the powers we have, we have boosted incomes while delivering a transformational cost of living support package. “But we know that more needs to be done, which is why we are driving whole family support. This is about making sure that people can access the help they need easily, as simply as possible, and as quickly as possible. “To remove barriers, we need to empower local charities and local people and bring them together with other services so that there are clear and easy ways to access the right support, in the right place and at the right time. “I am proud that this ambitious programme, which we will deliver in partnership with charities across Scotland, does just that.”

CEO of Mindroom Alan Thornburrow said:

“We see the benefits that whole family support brings to parents and children on a daily basis, so we are pleased to receive support from the Scottish Government to expand our services, including into Dundee. “Neurodivergent children and their parents have historically found it challenging to access the right support, in the right place – but we are determined to be there for them, tailoring services to meet their individual circumstances, and giving children the best start in life in the process. “This funding will help us do so on a larger scale, enabling us to reach more people in varied communities. We look forward to pressing ahead with this work.”

Background

Children and families – Cost of Living Support Scotland

Information on benefits – Social Security Scotland

The funding comes from the Whole Family Support Third Sector Delivery Fund, announced as part of the latest Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, Bringing Hope,Building Futures, and, subject to confirmation during the annual Scottish budget process, it is expected to continue on an annual basis while the programme is in operation.

The 10 organisations that secured funding following a competitive application process are: