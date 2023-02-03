Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Further semiconductors strategy delay “act of national self-harm”, says Committee Chair
A semiconductor strategy to ensure security of supply chains for chips must be published urgently or risk the development of the UK’s semiconductor industry, MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee have said.
Publishing the Government’s response to its stock take of the UK’s semiconductor industry published in November, the Committee expressed its disappointment that its recommendations had not been fully addressed. The November report’s key recommendations included better co-operation with allies to safeguard supply and to secure inward investment. The Committee also cast doubt on whether Government support for the industry was sufficient to have any meaningful effect.
The Committee has called for a full response to its report when a strategy is published.
Chair's comment
Committee Chair Darren Jones said, “It’s a poor excuse for the Government to hide behind its failure to publish a semiconductor strategy for not responding to our practical recommendations fully.
Countries across the globe have grasped the importance of securing semiconductor supply chains for their futures, why haven’t we? While others race ahead, ploughing billions into setting up fabs or industry support, we’re not even at the starting line.
Two-years in the making but still no strategy. Further delay would be an act of national self-harm. With 40 days until the budget, the strategy must be published urgently so that sufficient funds can be put behind it and used effectively.”
Further information
