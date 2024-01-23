Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Further steps to prepare Sizewell C for construction
£1.3 billion additional investment in the nuclear plant, key to expanding nuclear energy in the UK and providing stable, cheaper and more secure power in the long-term.
- Government announces further funding to support construction at Sizewell C after Development Consent Order was triggered in January
- money comes ahead of a final investment decision expected later this year
- Sizewell C will support thousands of jobs and provide enough power for up to 6 million homes
The government has made an additional £1.3 billion available to support the construction of Sizewell C, which will create thousands of jobs and enough stable, cheaper and more secure power for up to 6 million homes. The largest funding package to date will allow early construction works to continue ahead of a final investment decision later this year.
The funding – made available from existing budgets – will support ongoing preparatory works such as improvements to roads and rail lines around the Suffolk site, ensuring the necessary local infrastructure is in place before full construction begins. Committing further government support at this stage will help the project stay on schedule and keep down overall costs.
The Development Consent Order (DCO) triggered by Sizewell C on 15 January gave the formal green light for construction to begin and released £250 million funding for initiatives for the local community and environment.
Investing an additional £1.3 billion consolidates the government’s position as the majority shareholder in the project, reached in December 2023. It follows a £700 million funding pledge in November 2022 and a further £511 million agreed last summer.
Earlier this month the government announced the biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years, with the Civil Nuclear Roadmap setting out how the UK will quadruple nuclear power generation to up to 24GW by 2050. It commits to exploring another GW-scale power plant similar in scale to Sizewell C, simplifying regulation and building a fleet of Small Modular Reactors.
Nuclear Minister Andrew Bowie said:
We are making fantastic progress on the next GW-scale power plant in the UK’s nuclear pipeline.
This investment injection means we can steam ahead with work on Sizewell C ahead of the final investment decision targeted later this year.
It’s a win for our energy security and sends a strong message to investors that Britain is serious about its low-carbon, homegrown nuclear-powered future, providing reliable, cheaper power for British families.
Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann, Joint Managing Directors at Sizewell C, said:
This significant investment underlines the importance of Sizewell C for Britain and is a further sign of confidence in our team to deliver it. With the project now in construction, the funding means we can step up activity in Suffolk and deliver on our commitments to local communities.
Sizewell C will build on the huge contribution of Hinkley Point C in restarting nuclear construction in Britain. It will bring another big boost to British nuclear skills and training, putting the industry in an even better position to deliver the other projects this country needs for its low carbon future.
In addition to the 500 people employed so far, Sizewell C has plans to award 70% of the value of construction to UK businesses, helping to create thousands of jobs in Suffolk and nationwide. The project will also create 1,500 apprenticeships, helping to build the skills base to support the UK’s long-term plans for new nuclear.
Once operational, the plant will generate 3.2GW of electricity, equating to 7% of the UK’s needs and enough to power up to 6 million British households for over 60 years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-steps-to-prepare-sizewell-c-for-construction
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Families to save on bills through new energy saving trials18/01/2024 15:20:00
12 projects receive a share of up to £16 million from Green Home Finance Accelerator to help families improve their home's energy efficiency.
New government funding to boost jobs and hydrogen transport in the North East17/01/2024 12:07:00
Green hydrogen refuelling station to be built near Middlesbrough, helping to increase economic growth in the area and decarbonise the transport network.
Biggest expansion of nuclear power for 70 years to create jobs, reduce bills and strengthen Britain’s energy security11/01/2024 15:10:00
Roadmap sets out how UK will increase nuclear generation by up to 4 times to 24GW by 2050.
Families could use electric vehicle batteries to power homes and save on bills as government backs new charging technologies20/12/2023 13:05:00
The government announces funding for new charging technologies, which mean families could use their electric vehicle batteries to power their homes and save on bills.
Families, business and industry to get energy efficiency support19/12/2023 11:20:00
Around a million homes will be made warmer and hundreds of business supported, as £6bn is allocated to cut energy use and bills.
Industry invited to share views on changes to Emissions Trading Scheme18/12/2023 14:20:00
Industries and wider organisations asked for views on proposed changes to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to support progress to net zero.
Prize opens for AI energy, environment, and infrastructure innovations07/12/2023 15:27:00
Entries now open for the Manchester Prize, with a focus on AI innovations across energy, the environment and infrastructure.
Over 200,000 businesses set to get free advice settling energy supplier disputes07/12/2023 13:20:00
More businesses will be able to get support from the Energy Ombudsman, under new proposals.