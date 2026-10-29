Further support for Ukraine

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine poses a serious threat to UK prosperity and security. We are proud to be a leading partner in providing vital support to Ukraine

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine poses a serious threat to UK prosperity and security. We are proud to be a leading partner in providing vital support to Ukraine

Yesterday the Chancellor announced that we are making available over £10 billion of additional financial support to Ukraine, underlining the UK’s position as a leading partner amidst illegal Russian attacks. As part of this package, we are making available £7 billion of economic support over three years, including:

Yesterday the Chancellor announced that we are making available over £10 billion of additional financial support to Ukraine, underlining the UK’s position as a leading partner amidst illegal Russian attacks. As part of this package, we are making available £7 billion of economic support over three years, including: