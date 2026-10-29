Thursday 29 Oct 2026 @ 12:20
HM Treasury
Printable version

Further support for Ukraine

The Chancellor has announced a new package of over £10bn in economic and military support for Ukraine.

Supporting Ukraine

  • Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine poses a serious threat to UK prosperity and security. We are proud to be a leading partner in providing vital support to Ukraine
  • Yesterday the Chancellor announced that we are making available over £10 billion of additional financial support to Ukraine, underlining the UK’s position as a leading partner amidst illegal Russian attacks. As part of this package, we are making available £7 billion of economic support over three years, including:
    • Up to £5.5 billion of World Bank guarantees
    • A £0.5 billion grant contribution to the World Bank International Development Association’s crisis facility, mobilising £1.5 billion of support for Ukraine
  • This package also includes £0.5 billion in additional military support for Ukraine’s air defences this winter - together with £750 million already committed from the UK’s Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration loan to Ukraine, this takes UK military support provided this year to Ukraine to £4.3 billion. This is in addition to the UK’s commitment to provide £3 billion military support to Ukraine until at least 2030-31 or for as long as it takes
  • Alongside this, the package includes a £3 billion increase in UK Export Finance capacity for Ukraine, prioritised for military support, bringing total UKEF cover to £6.5 billion
  • Including yesterday’s announcement, the UK has committed a total of £35 billion for Ukraine:
    • £16 billion in military support (including our £2.26 billion Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loan contribution)
    • up to £12.6 billion in non-military support (including bilateral assistance and fiscal guarantees)
    • £6.5 billion cover limit for export finance support (via UK Export Finance for reconstruction and defence projects)
Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-treasury

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-support-for-ukraine

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Treasury

UK boosts support to Ukraine with £10 billion package

29/10/2026 14:30:00

The UK will give a further £10 billion of economic and military support in the largest ever package of financial backing for Ukraine.

Budget 2026 Fact Sheet: Delivering for Every Region

29/10/2026 13:20:00

A factsheet on local and regional growth measures in England.

Breathing space for Scottish families and businesses at Budget

29/10/2026 11:15:00

Families and businesses in Scotland will get breathing space from action announced in Budget 2026.

Breathing space for Northern Ireland families and businesses

29/10/2026 10:10:00

Families and businesses in Northern Ireland will get breathing space from Budget 2026.

Cutting electric vehicle charging costs

29/10/2026 09:05:00

The government will cut prices at local, lower-powered electric vehicle chargers across Britain, saving drivers who rely on them around £150 a year.

Budget 2026: Breathing space for Welsh families and businesses

28/10/2026 16:07:00

Families and businesses in Wales will get breathing space as a result of action announced in Budget 2026. 

Joint statement from Multilateral Defence Mechanism members

28/10/2026 14:15:00

The UK, Netherlands, Finland and Poland update on next steps for the Multilateral Defence Mechanism

Chancellor abolishes standing charges on gas bills to make payments fairer

28/10/2026 13:09:00

Standing charges from household gas bills will be removed for around 23 million homes.

Everyday fixes to make life easier for millions of Britons

27/10/2026 15:20:00

Chancellor unveils five everyday fixes to ease household costs, support working families and end the Carer’s Allowance cliff edge ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

Chancellor unveils Britain’s ambitious plan for AI

26/10/2026 15:20:00

Major package to unlock the opportunities of AI in every postcode, scale up home grown AI firms, and keep UK safe from threats announced by the Chancellor.

The public backs rehabilitation. Will policymakers?