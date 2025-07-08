Scottish Government
Further support for victims of crime
Victim Surcharge Fund opens for new applications.
Organisations that support victims of crime can apply for a share of more than £700,000 from a fund financed by penalties imposed on offenders.
More than 5,000 people have benefited from the Victim Surcharge Fund (VSF) since it was set up in 2019, with over £2.4 million awarded to 18 organisations.
Support for victims can include help with essentials like food and clothing, repairs for property damaged as a result of crime, and emotional support.
The fund has now opened for applications for the sixth time.
Victims Minister Siobhian Brown yesterday said:
“We know the impact of crime can be traumatic and it is absolutely right that offenders should be made to pay towards supporting victims. The additional support offered through the Victim Surcharge Fund is vital and allows support organisations to provide quick and practical help to victims and their relatives, covering costs, for example of emergency accommodation, food and clothing.
“Although recorded crime is down significantly over the long term, I recognise that this is of little comfort for victims, which is why we will continue to put their needs at the heart of the criminal justice system. The Victim Surcharge Fund builds on our wider support which includes a significant package of reform proposed in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform Bill to ensure those impacted by crime are treated with compassion and their voices heard.”
Michelle Herd, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Abernecessites, which has received funds from the Victim Surcharge Fund to support families fleeing domestic abuse yesterday said:
“Feedback from the professionals we work with highlights the critical role of our service in preventing survivors from returning to abusive situations and addressing their concerns for their children’s well-being.
“We have provided essentials such as clothing, school uniforms, shoes, bedding, storage units along with beds, kitchen essentials and white goods which were vital to enable families to move into a safe property or make their place of refuge homely. Having the basic essentials, even as simple as a child’s favourite toy that has been left behind can have a huge impact on the whole family.”
Background
The victim surcharge came into force in November 2019 and applies to those who commit an offence and are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine. Such offenders are charged an additional penalty – the victim surcharge. This is transferred to the VSF and distributed to organisations to supplement and enhance support for victims.
The sixth round of applications for the VSF is now open. Organisations can request an application form by emailing VictimSurchargefund@gov.scot and should apply by 4 August 2025
Victim Surcharge Fund: guidance – gov.scot
Recorded Crime in Scotland, 2024-25 – gov.scot
Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report – 2024-2025 - gov.scot
