Further work planned on Lydney Harbour in Gloucestershire

The Environment Agency is continuing to carry out improvement works to Lydney Harbour to give the historic site a sustainable and prosperous future.

Most recently, the improvement works have included the refurbishment of the outer sea gates and desilting works which enable the safe passage of boats in the harbour.

The next stage of the project focuses on the piers, which were closed due to safety concerns. The Environment Agency plans to replace the current temporary green mesh fencing with new pedestrian fencing, similar to that what has been installed elsewhere on the site. This will allow improved access to more of the piers. Work to repair the site surfacing and restore harbour fixtures to improve access for Lydney Yacht Club will also take place.

The Environment Agency will be consulting the Forest of Dean Council and Historic England to agree the design and obtain the required permissions before works take place. The exact positioning of the fencing will be determined once it has obtained Scheduled Monument Consent. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026.

In the coming months, the Environment Agency will also install additional pontoons to improve access for boat owners in the inner harbour. It will also introduce new signage to keep the public informed and undertake repair works on one of the bridges.

The Environment Agency met the Harbour’s Community Leaders’ Group on 27 January to provide an update and to discuss the forthcoming work.

Martin Quine, Place Manager for Gloucestershire, from the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

I’d like to thank the Community Leaders’ Group and the public for their patience and continuing interest in the future of Lydney Harbour. We fully appreciate how important Lydney Harbour is to all those who use and visit it. Our main objective remains to establish a facility that not only meets the existing health and safety standards but also brings a sustainable and prosperous future. We have been working closely with Historic England throughout the whole process and will continue to do so.

A dedicated email inbox has also been set up for any questions the public might have. The address is Lydney-harbour@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Additional information

The Environment Agency is the landowner and harbour authority of Lydney Harbour and has a duty of care to protect the public from harm.