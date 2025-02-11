Environment Agency
|Printable version
Further work planned on Lydney Harbour in Gloucestershire
The Environment Agency is continuing to carry out improvement works to Lydney Harbour to give the historic site a sustainable and prosperous future.
Most recently, the improvement works have included the refurbishment of the outer sea gates and desilting works which enable the safe passage of boats in the harbour.
The next stage of the project focuses on the piers, which were closed due to safety concerns. The Environment Agency plans to replace the current temporary green mesh fencing with new pedestrian fencing, similar to that what has been installed elsewhere on the site. This will allow improved access to more of the piers. Work to repair the site surfacing and restore harbour fixtures to improve access for Lydney Yacht Club will also take place.
The Environment Agency will be consulting the Forest of Dean Council and Historic England to agree the design and obtain the required permissions before works take place. The exact positioning of the fencing will be determined once it has obtained Scheduled Monument Consent. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2026.
In the coming months, the Environment Agency will also install additional pontoons to improve access for boat owners in the inner harbour. It will also introduce new signage to keep the public informed and undertake repair works on one of the bridges.
The Environment Agency met the Harbour’s Community Leaders’ Group on 27 January to provide an update and to discuss the forthcoming work.
Martin Quine, Place Manager for Gloucestershire, from the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
I’d like to thank the Community Leaders’ Group and the public for their patience and continuing interest in the future of Lydney Harbour.
We fully appreciate how important Lydney Harbour is to all those who use and visit it.
Our main objective remains to establish a facility that not only meets the existing health and safety standards but also brings a sustainable and prosperous future.
We have been working closely with Historic England throughout the whole process and will continue to do so.
A dedicated email inbox has also been set up for any questions the public might have. The address is Lydney-harbour@environment-agency.gov.uk.
Additional information
The Environment Agency is the landowner and harbour authority of Lydney Harbour and has a duty of care to protect the public from harm.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-work-planned-on-lydney-harbour-in-gloucestershire
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Construction begins on £1million new fish pass at chalk stream11/02/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has started construction of a £1million new fish pass at Turf Lock on the River Lark at Mildenhall in Suffolk.
Suspended prison sentence for illegal waste activity11/02/2025 13:25:00
A man has appeared at court for failing to clear an illegal waste site for the second time – and operating another one in Middlesbrough.
Ilchester Estate pays nearly £28,000 for over abstracting water10/02/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency used powers to impose a Variable Monetary Penalty after the estate took more water from the Dorset Frome than it was licensed to do.
Three men arrested in connection with Hoads Wood illegal waste dumping07/02/2025 13:25:00
Three men were arrested on 5 February as part of an investigation into the large-scale, illegal tipping of waste at the Hoads Wood SSSI in Ashford, Kent.
Second consultation on Drax Power Limited permit variation opens06/02/2025 13:05:00
The Environment Agency has opened a second consultation into a permit variation application from Drax Power Limited in Yorkshire.
Record investment to protect thousands of UK homes and businesses05/02/2025 13:22:00
A record £2.65 billion will be committed to build or maintain up to 1,000 flood defences, protecting more than 66,000 properties.
Weevil used to control floating pennywort in the Cam Washes05/02/2025 12:20:00
An innovative biocontrol project has been launched aiming to reduce the spread of floating pennywort in the Cam Washes, SSSI.
Man prosecuted for running illegal waste site near Milton Keynes05/02/2025 11:22:00
Waste including asbestos was burned next to a housing estate and ancient woodland