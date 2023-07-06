Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge

Work will begin on Monday September 4th to overhaul the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.

The second phase of work will see new permanent hangers installed, following a rigorous period of development and testing, as well as extensive paint work to the exterior of the bridge.

The work will be carried out by Spencer Group and overseen by UK Highways A55 Limited and the Welsh Government.

The start date has been chosen to minimise disruption over the summer holidays and work is expected to be completed the end of summer 2025 - ahead of the bridge’s bicentenary in January 2026.

The programme of works will not mean full closure of the bridge and traffic management will be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Deputy Climate Change Minister with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said:

Every effort is being made to minimise further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge and we appreciate the patience they have shown. To make sure this special bridge can continue to serve us into its 200th year we need to make sure the restoration is given the time it needs. We will continue to work with all partners, including emergency services, to minimise disruption and get this work completed as quickly and as safely as possible

Today’s announcement follows the installation of temporary hangers earlier this year. In order to meet the deadline, the programme will continue during holiday periods, including Easter, school half terms and the summer holidays. This will minimise the impact of weather delays on the programme.

Working hours are set at 7am to 7pm on weekdays and lane closures will apply. Only one lane will be closed during working hours. The traffic lights will also be manually operated during peak periods to ensure traffic flows as efficiently as possible while the works take place.