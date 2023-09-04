Further works to begin today on Menai Suspension Bridge

Work will begin today (Monday 4th September 2023) on the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.

The second phase of works will see new permanent hangers installed, following a rigorous period of development and testing, as well as extensive painting work to the exterior of the bridge.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, however, the programme of works will not mean full closure of the bridge and traffic management will be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Traffic management measures for a single lane closure will be in place from 07:00 on Mondays to 15:30 on Fridays with no traffic management on the weekends and bank holidays. This is to maximise working shift time by not having to mobilise and demobilise after every shift.

Traffic lights will be in operation while traffic management measures are in place. The traffic lights will be manually controlled during am and pm peak periods to enable tidal flows and reduce disruption as much as possible.

The full programme is expected to be completed in August 2025. The current weight restriction of 7.5T for crossing the bridge will remain in place until all works have been completed.

