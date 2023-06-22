Thursday 22 Jun 2023 @ 15:25
Scottish Government
Future agricultural support

Rural Affairs Secretary to address farmers at Royal Highland Show.

New conditions for farming support payments will be introduced from 2025, to help more of Scotland’s farmers and crofters cut emissions and help tackle climate change.

The criteria will also support farmers and crofters to meet more of our food needs sustainably, and farm and croft while working to protect nature.

From 2025 farmers and crofters will be required to adopt the following practices to qualify for the payment:

  • foundations of a ‘Whole Farm Plan’ which will include soil testing, animal health and welfare declaration, carbon audits, biodiversity audits and supported business planning
  • protections for peatlands and wetlands to help farmers restore these vital habitats to sequester more carbon
  • meet new conditions to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme to help cut emissions intensity and make beef production more efficient

Speaking ahead of her address to farmers and crofters at the Quality Meat Scotland Breakfast event at the Royal Highland Show, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“As we take urgent action to tackle the climate emergency, I am determined to ensure that high quality food production is maintained. Unlike in England, there will be no cliff edges in support – I am committed to maintaining direct payments and supporting our nation’s producers through a just transition.

“An updated version of the route map has been published today. It contains much more information on what will change from 2025.  It makes clear that our transition will be a just one - some things won’t change before a new framework for support is implemented beyond 2026.

“These changes will only work if as many farmers and crofters as possible take part. So alongside the route map, from today we are embarking on an engagement programme for change.

"There are leaflets, videos and case studies available – starting here at the Royal Highland Show - to explain the changes ahead and the support available to help farmers and crofters get ready."

Background

Agricultural Reform Route Map (ruralpayments.org)

The QMS Breakfast marks the first of the Rural Affairs Secretary’s two-day programme of engagements at the Royal Highland Show. Amongst other events and meetings, she will also be attending:

  • The ‘Golden Shears’ launch event  
  • Supporting Women in Agriculture breakfast event
  • A roundtable with young farmers
  • The Rare Breed Survival Trust Scotland Food & Farming Sustainability Awards

Supporting you where you are

Scottish Government officials will be visiting agricultural shows, marts and area offices across Scotland, to share information and answer questions about agricultural reform in Scotland. Find us at:

Royal Highland Show

22-25 June

Dingwall Market

  

31 August

Haddington Show

1 July

Thainstone cattle

  

1 September

Sutherland Show

22 July

Stornoway

  

5 September

Border union

28 July

Portree

  

2 October

Turriff Show

30 July

Craig Wilson Ayr

  

3 October

Black Isle Show

2 August

Wallet Marts, Castle Douglas

  

7 October

Keith Show

5 August

Oban (Highland Cow sale)

  

9 October

Lanark auction mart

11 August

Oban Market

  

10 October

Mid Argyll

12 August

Lanark Market

  

19 October

Caithness sale Sheep

14 August

Stirling UA

  

23 October

Lairg sheep sale

15 August

Craig Wilson Ayr

  

14 November

Additional in person and online events will be added to the programme.

For more information and full guidance on support available for conducting carbon audits and other Preparing for Sustainable Farming support, visit www.ruralpayments.org

