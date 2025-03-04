Future Art and Culture showcase returns to South by Southwest for 2025

As the internationally renowned South by Southwest (SXSW) festival returns to Austin, Texas, this March, we, along with our funded organisation, British Underground, are gearing up for the latest Future Art and Culture (FAC) showcase.

This year will again see award-winning individuals and organisations present work pushing the boundaries between creativity and technology alongside a programme of exhibitions, panel discussions and partnership and networking events.

The innovation showcase is curated and produced by British Underground, with our funding and additional support from the British Council.

Photo by Ristband

© Ristband

Highlights for 2025 will include:

The world premiere of the interactive film installation Proof As If Proof Were Needed by the Taiwanese artist Ting-Tong Chang and the internationally renowned Brighton-based interactive artist group Blast Theory.

The immersive experience, Cosmos in Focus, created in partnership with the University of Sussex by Emmy and Bafta award-winning Atlantic Productions, will also receive its world premiere.

Award-winning creative studio Ristband returns for a brand new Future x Music showcase.

A series of panel discussions will explore issues such as how advances in VR, XR, and AI can be used to improve mental health and well-being and disabled access to arts and culture.

Tonya Nelson, Executive Director, Enterprise and Innovation, Arts Council England yesterday said:

“We are proud to support the creative talent forming this year’s Future Art and Culture showcase at South by Southwest. Innovation in new technologies is crucial for the future growth of our creative industries, and for the UK’s position as a world leader in this space. We look to forward to witnessing the latest explorations in cross-sectoral collaboration and cutting-edge technology by British talent on this important international stage.”

British Underground CEO Crispin Parry yesterday commented:

“We’re really excited to be bringing our Future Art and Culture programme to SXSW again, giving a platform to some of the brightest and best UK creative talent at the biggest art and tech event in the world. We’re presenting some amazing world premieres and brilliant panels reflecting on important research and contemporary issues, from science and cosmology to well-being and look forward to building on the impact of previous years.”

Details of the full programme can be accessed on the Future Art and Culture website.