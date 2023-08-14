Future Catching Policy: Scottish Government response to consultation analysis report

Scottish Government response to public consultation on Future Catching Policy (FCP).

Introduction

Scotland's rich and diverse seas have given rise to a significant number of domestic and international fishing vessels operating around the coast of Scotland, focussed on harvesting a healthy, nutritious source of food for both domestic and international markets, and playing a key economic and social role in rural and island communities.

A diverse fishing industry exists, harvesting a wide variety of species and using a variety of fishing methods – this means that fisheries management can be complex and challenging and it is often the case that management solutions need to be tailored to take account of the varied situation in which fishers operate.

As fisheries managers, we must ensure that fishing activity within Scottish waters is operating sustainably and responsibly, in a way that minimises negative environmental impacts and which secures our natural resources for generations to come.

There are a number of rules and regulations that are already in place to support responsible and sustainable fisheries management but we need to continue to progress our work in this area to further minimise environmental and ecological damage.

The introduction of the landing obligation, as part of the European Union's (EU) Common Fisheries Policy and now forming part of UK retained EU law, intended to deliver a step change in tackling discarding of unwanted fish from fishing vessels with a focus on reducing waste, protecting fish stocks and increasing accountability. Although the landing obligation has resulted in a reduction of such discards taking place, the very nature of the diverse fishing industry means implementation has been complex, particularly for those operating in mixed fisheries (areas of water where it is likely more than one species of fish will be caught at a time). Enforcing the landing obligation in mixed fisheries is operationally difficult and it remains an issue that requires focussed and sustained activity to address accountability, increase transparency and improve confidence that everything that is being caught is being accounted for. This is needed to ensure sustainable fisheries management and improved ecological outcomes.

Additionally, across the industry bycatch and entanglements of non-fish species, including cetaceans, seals and seabirds, can also occur and this also needs to be appropriately addressed. The rules and regulations we have in place to manage fishing activity need to ensure that such catch is minimised and, where possible, eliminated.

In order to address such issues, the Scottish Government in collaboration with the Fisheries Management and Conservation (FMAC) group, developed a consultation on Scotland's Future Catching Policy (FCP). This is a key component of the Scottish Government's Fisheries Management Strategy[1] and is a key policy underpinning our wider approach to sustainable fishing in Scotland. It will also play an important role in wider marine spatial management and planning as part of a package of measures including fisheries management measures in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Through this consultation the Scottish Government sought views on a variety of proposals on the development and implementation of additional technical (e.g. fishing net mesh sizes) and spatial (e.g. seasonal closures) fisheries management measures which seek to:

Ensure a co-management approach providing a clear structure to engage stakeholders in improving the rules associated with reducing unwanted catch of fish and other species and, in improving the selectivity of the different fleet segments, for example, by introducing more selective gear or closures designed to protect spawning fish stocks.

Support the aims of the landing obligation by placing accountability, the health of fish stocks and the reduction of unnecessary waste at its heart.

Respond to the challenges associated with discarding by introducing a suite of measures tailored to consider the varied fleet segments rather than a one size fits all approach.

Better regulate activity at sea in order to support sustainable fishing practices, increased accountability and transparency for fishers, Government and members of the public.

The FCP has co-management at its centre, placing a significant emphasis on working with fishers and others to develop pragmatic management measures designed to reduce discarding and bycatch.

The consultation also sought views on specific management measures for pots and creels and the gill net and long line fleet segments respectively.

