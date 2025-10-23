Additional funding to more than £21 million.

More than £7 million has been added to the Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS) budget following exceptionally high demand, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon confirmed.

The FFIS was launched in July to offer flexible capital grants to support investments in efficiency, nature and climate friendly farming. 7,584 applications were received by the deadline

Speaking at the NFU Scotland Autumn conference Ms Gougeon also confirmed:

more than £554,000 for six projects from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF),

£249,000 to the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) to support the continued delivery and development of the MyHerdStats platform

£500,000 for the Small Producers Pilot Scheme,

up to £200,000 through the Small Producers Practical Training Fund, and

£25,000 to Farmstrong Scotland to support their Social Wellbeing Project

Ms Gougeon said:

“The FFIS is a blueprint for how we will continue to deliver practical support to your businesses – whether through investments in agri-tech solutions or initiatives that address climate and nature challenges. It is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we come together and I am pleased to confirm its total funding will increase from £14 million to £21.4 million.

“Our Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) has provided more than £8.5 million over the last decade and I have seen how these projects bring farmers, researchers and rural businesses together – sharing knowledge, trialling new approaches, and ensuring innovation isn’t just talked about, but actually delivered on the ground. I look forward to seeing the results of this latest round of successful recipients.”

Background

The FFIS will provide priority support in a number of areas, including for new entrants, and young farmers, small farms and tenants. Applications for the FFIS are being evaluated to issue grant offers as soon as reasonably possible. Following this successful applicants will have 14 days to accept the terms of the award with payments made within 30 days.

Over the last 10 years, the Scottish Government has supported over 60 Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) projects and committed more than £8.5 million. The money announced today will go to: