Future Farming Investment Scheme
Additional funding to more than £21 million.
More than £7 million has been added to the Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS) budget following exceptionally high demand, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon confirmed.
The FFIS was launched in July to offer flexible capital grants to support investments in efficiency, nature and climate friendly farming. 7,584 applications were received by the deadline
Speaking at the NFU Scotland Autumn conference Ms Gougeon also confirmed:
- more than £554,000 for six projects from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF),
- £249,000 to the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS) to support the continued delivery and development of the MyHerdStats platform
- £500,000 for the Small Producers Pilot Scheme,
- up to £200,000 through the Small Producers Practical Training Fund, and
- £25,000 to Farmstrong Scotland to support their Social Wellbeing Project
Ms Gougeon said:
“The FFIS is a blueprint for how we will continue to deliver practical support to your businesses – whether through investments in agri-tech solutions or initiatives that address climate and nature challenges. It is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we come together and I am pleased to confirm its total funding will increase from £14 million to £21.4 million.
“Our Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) has provided more than £8.5 million over the last decade and I have seen how these projects bring farmers, researchers and rural businesses together – sharing knowledge, trialling new approaches, and ensuring innovation isn’t just talked about, but actually delivered on the ground. I look forward to seeing the results of this latest round of successful recipients.”
Background
The FFIS will provide priority support in a number of areas, including for new entrants, and young farmers, small farms and tenants. Applications for the FFIS are being evaluated to issue grant offers as soon as reasonably possible. Following this successful applicants will have 14 days to accept the terms of the award with payments made within 30 days.
Over the last 10 years, the Scottish Government has supported over 60 Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) projects and committed more than £8.5 million. The money announced today will go to:
- Farm Cluster Connections (Propagate)
A knowledge-sharing programme creating farmer clusters across eight regions to foster peer-to-peer learning, with farm visits, webinars, and a national gathering focused on regenerative farming.
- Upscaling Agroecology (Soil Association Scotland)
Promoting agroecological and organic farming practices through on-farm workshops, online resources, and a conference, aiming to build a lasting peer network to support sustainable farming methods.
- Pig Insights (Scottish Pigs Ltd)
An innovative project applying AI-driven analysis to veterinary and abattoir data to improve pig herd health and reduce production costs, delivering actionable insights to farmers and vets.
- Land, Livestock, Livelihoods: Taking Charge of Change (Pasture for Life)
Supporting farmers to enhance resilience against climate extremes through webinars, on-farm events, and discussions, focusing on practical strategies to safeguard rural livelihoods and animal welfare.
- Biosecurity & Calf Hygiene Extension Package (Owen Farm Services)
Improving dairy calf health and farm resilience by promoting biosecurity and calf hygiene best practices, supported by farm visits and tailored feedback to encourage adoption of proven methods.
- Foundations of Mental Strength (Farmstrong)
Enhancing mental wellbeing and resilience within the agricultural community via interactive workshops and training, embedding a culture of mental health support for long-term sector sustainability.
