Future Lives and Landscapes: new resources available for project professionals
Association for Project Management (APM) has published two new digital documents for project professionals aspiring to incorporate social value into their projects, as part of its Future Lives and Landscapes campaign.
Future Lives and Landscapes is raising awareness of the social value of projects by highlighting the many benefits they create for people and communities, and by helping practitioners and organisations incorporate benefits into projects to shape the future economic, social and physical landscape of the UK.
The new publications are:
- Finding and Incorporating Social Value into Projects - this document draws on expert opinion to answer some of the most common questions project professionals have about how to incorporate social value into their projects.
- Grand Challenges and Disruptive Technologies in Major Programmes - this report, based on APM's most recent Fellows' Forum, contains insight from some of APM's most experienced members on issues including the impact of AI on projects, climate change, and equality, diversity and inclusion.
Both documents can be accessed free of charge on the Future Lives and Landscapes area of APM's website.
By offering guidance and practical advice to readers, these new resources supplement research already undertaken for Future Lives and Landscapes.
Matthew Johnson, APM's Head of Communications, said:
"We began this campaign by looking closely at the issues affecting the delivery of social benefit projects in the UK; specifically funding, skills and the number of project professionals available. But as well as identifying challenges and opportunities, we also want to provide practical advice to those working on projects, programmes and portfolios.
"These documents contain thought leadership from some of the most respected names in our profession, so we're confident that members of the project community will find them useful."
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/future-lives-and-landscapes-new-resources-available-for-project-professionals/
