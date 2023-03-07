Future of Compute Review report published

On 6 March the Future of Compute Review panel published its report as part of the launch of the UK Government’s Science and Technology Framework.

This independent review is a culmination of work that was launched during London Tech Week in 2022 to explore the UK’s compute needs over the next decade and provides recommendations to Government. The Review panel was chaired by Zoubin Ghahramani FRS, Professor, University of Cambridge and Vice President of Research, Google with techUK’s Director of Tech and Innovation Sue Daley invited to join the panel.

The report outlines the significance of compute to the UK, the current international landscape, where demand for compute is right now, and makes a number of recommendations for meeting the UK’s compute needs. The review also focuses on the need to build a wider compute ecosystem in the UK that includes the role of technologies such as cloud computing, while supporting other emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum.

