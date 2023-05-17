Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Future of Computing for Defence: bringing together the top minds
The conference will explore the changing landscape of computing and why understanding this new technology is vital to defence.
The landscape of computing is continually evolving.
Some of the top minds in the subject will be discussing the various new developments and the impact this will have on defence.
The Future of Computing for Defence conference will be hosted by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) on 25 May 2023.
If the defence and security sector is to maintain its advantage over its adversaries it is vital to understand how new technologies can provide the computing advantage.
The event will help attendees increase their understanding of emerging trends and why new computing paradigms are being sought.
New types of computing such as quantum, neuromorphic, adiabatic and biological will be discussed in terms of the advantages and disadvantages in comparison with conventional computers.
Different technologies, styles of computing and design will all be talking points on the day.
Dstl Senior Principal Analyst Gavin said:
This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the ways in which computing is changing and new technologies are emerging, as well as to speak to leading experts.
The future of computing will bring new challenges and opportunities that will have a huge impact on defence and beyond.
This event with bring together ideas from industry, academia and defence to debate and discuss this key area.
The Dstl event will include a question and answer session with a panel of experts and a chance to network with leaders in their field.
To find out more or register your interest in attending this event email FuturesComms-Events@dstl.gov.uk
