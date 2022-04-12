Future of Europe: Conference nears finalisation of policy recommendations

The Conference on the Future of Europe Plenary session on 8-9 April debated concrete proposals.

The Chairs and spokespersons of nine Working Groups tabled consolidated draft proposals, grouped by theme, to the Conference Plenary. The proposals were mainly based on the recommendations of European Citizens' Panels, as well as national panels, and enriched by ideas from the Multilingual Digital Platform. These proposals were discussed by all Plenary Members.

Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, yesterday said:

“We are now in the decisive stage of the Conference on the Future of Europe, where dialogue and collaboration are more important than ever. I was heartened to see this in action during the Plenary session. The progress we have made so far has exceeded my expectations, in particular due to the exceptional commitment and hard work of our citizens. I look forward to working together over the coming weeks towards the final result.”

Click here for the full press release