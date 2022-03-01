EU News
Future of Europe: final set of European Citizens' Panel recommendations
The final meeting of the Panel on ‘A stronger economy, social justice and jobs / Education, culture, youth and sport / Digital transformation' took place in Dublin over the weekend.
The last remaining set of recommendations from the four European Citizens' Panels of the Conference on the Future of Europe were delivered on Sunday. The Panel on ‘A stronger economy, social justice and jobs / Education, culture, youth and sport / Digital transformation' held its third and final meeting at Dublin Castle on 25-27 February, hosted by the Institute for International and European Affairs (IIEA). There, around 200 European citizens adopted 48 recommendations, building on their previous work done in Strasbourg in September and online in November, across five work streams: Working in Europe, An Economy for the Future, A Just Society, Learning in Europe, and An Ethical and Safe Digital Transformation.
The participants also expressed their solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine on several occasions through their interventions at the weekend and during the ‘family photo'.
Watch recordings of the Panel's plenary meetings from Friday and Sunday.
Next steps
Eighty Panel representatives (20 from each of the four Panels, of which at least one-third is aged between 16 and 25 years) have been tasked with representing the Panels at the Conference Plenary, where the Conference's final proposals will be shaped.
All four Panels have now finalised their recommendations. The three preceding ones were:
- on European democracy, values and rights, rule of law and security;
- on climate change, environment and health; and
- on EU in the world / Migration.
The first two sets were debated at the Conference Plenary of 21-22 January, whereas the other two are expected to be debated in Strasbourg on 11-12 March. The Plenary's final proposals will be presented to the Executive Board of the Conference in the spring.
Click here for the full press release
