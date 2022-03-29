Future of Europe: first debate on Conference proposals wraps up

The Conference on the Future of Europe is in its final phase, following last weekend's exchanges on preliminary draft proposals across all themes.

The Plenary and the nine Working Groups started working on the Conference's final proposals at a meeting held on 25 - 26 March in the European Parliament in Strasbourg with the possibility of remote participation.

Preliminary drafts, prepared by the Chairs and citizens' spokespersons and assisted by the Common Secretariat, were discussed by all members of the Plenary: citizens, MEPs, national parliamentarians, representatives of the Council, the Commission, social partners, civil society and representatives of local and regional authorities. These drafts were mainly based on recommendations from the European Citizens' Panels and national panels, ideas gathered through the Multilingual Digital Platform, as well as input from the debates of Plenary and Working Group sessions.

Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, yesterday said:

“The Conference on the Future of Europe is a celebration of our values. In light of what is now occurring with the brutal aggression against the people of Ukraine, it is clear that we need it more than ever. I was greatly encouraged to see how much progress has been made at this crucial stage in the process. I was also heartened to see the continued commitment to reaching proposals by consensus, with citizens always firmly at the heart of the process. I look forward to this vital work continuing in this spirit in the weeks ahead.”

