EU News
|Printable version
Future of Europe: second set of citizens' ideas at Conference Plenary
This weekend (11-12 March), citizens' ideas on EU in the world and migration, economy, social justice and jobs as well as culture, youth, sport and digital transformation will be presented and debated at the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe.
40 recommendations have been prepared by the European Citizens' Panel on ‘EU in the world /migration' that met on 11-13 February 2022 in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and 48 recommendations by the Panel on ‘a stronger economy, social justice and jobs / education, culture, youth and sport / digital transformation' which concluded its work on 25-27 February 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. These ideas, as well as those stemming from national Citizens' Panels. organised by Member States, will be presented and discussed this weekend in Strasbourg. The European Citizens' Panel in Dublin saw citizens taking the initiative to stand together in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. The situation in Ukraine is expected to be a background of this weekend's discussions also, with the participation of Ukrainian citizens at the Plenary.
The Plenary debates the recommendations from both national and European Citizens' Panels, and the input gathered from the Multilingual Digital Platform, grouped by themes, without a pre-determined outcome. The Panels have selected 80 citizens (20 for each Panel) to represent them in the Conference Plenary. The last session of the Plenary took place on 21 and 22 January in Strasbourg. The Plenary will, based on consensus, put forward its proposals to the Executive Board. The Board will, by 9 May, draw up a report in full collaboration and full transparency with the Plenary. The agenda of the Plenary session is available here.
European Commission Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis and High Representative Borrell will participate remotely, while Vice-Presidents Šefčovič, Jourová and Šuica, and Commissioner McGuinness will participate in person. In addition, Commissioners Gabriel, Breton, Ferreira and Johansson, will take part in different sections of the Plenary meeting.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
EU disburses €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine11/03/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission disbursed today €300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Ukraine.
Remarks by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles11/03/2022 13:25:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Charles Michel before the informal meeting of heads of state or government in Versailles.
Statement by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine11/03/2022 12:38:00
Statement given yesterday by the European Commission calling for the protection of children in Ukraine.
Citizen participation in cohesion policy11/03/2022 11:33:00
Citizen participation in cohesion policy (10 March 2022).
Commission Statement on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism11/03/2022 09:25:00
Commission Statement given yesterday on the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.
EU-UK relations: the Council adopts its mandate on the proposals aiming to ensure continued supply of medicines10/03/2022 16:33:00
EU ambassadors yesterday agreed on the mandate for the proposed Directive and Regulation to ensure continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.
EU imposes restrictive measures on 160 individuals as a consequence of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine10/03/2022 15:25:00
The Council yesterday decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 160 individuals in respect of the ongoing unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine and of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event10/03/2022 13:25:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote speech, via pre-recorded video-message, at the "Launching the European Gender Equality Strategy monitoring portal" event.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU agrees new sectoral measures targeting Belarus and Russia10/03/2022 12:38:00
Following up on the restrictive measures adopted on 2 March in response to the involvement of Belarus in the unjustified and unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, and in view of the continued gravity of the situation, the Council today adopted additional sectoral measures targeting the Belarusian financial sector.