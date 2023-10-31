POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Future of Horticulture
This POSTnote summarises the multiple challenges facing the horticulture sector, the role of innovations in addressing these and the barriers to their adoption.
Documents to download
Horticulture is a branch of agriculture that relates to the production, cultivation and management of edible fruits and vegetables, and ornamental plants.
The value of home-produced vegetables and fruit amounts to just under £1.8 billon and just under £1 billion, respectively, with the ornamental sector surpassing fruit production at £1.580 billion. Ornamental horticulture (the growth and marketing of plants for decorative and recreational purposes) is not covered in this POSTnote.
Fresh fruit and vegetables are fundamental to a healthy diet (PN 686). The independent food system review, the 2021 National Food Strategy, stated that healthy diets have declined in recent decades. The 2022 Government Food Strategy has committed to deliver “healthier, more sustainable and affordable diets for all”.
The horticultural sector has several interconnected challenges. The UK depends on imports from areas affected by climate change, with implications for reduced supply and increasing production costs. It also has historically relied on seasonal migrant worker labour, the supply of which is affected by external political factors.
Some commentators suggest investment in technological innovation may mitigate some of these challenges. Others contest this and suggest that reform of the supply chain infrastructure is required instead (PN 702).
Key Points
- The horticulture sector cultivates various edible and ornamental plants, contributing to the provision of healthy diets. The UK is mostly reliant on imported horticultural produce.
- The sector faces multiple challenges arising from high energy costs, low profit margins, trade barriers and a dependency on migrant labour, while also mitigating the implications of climate change.
- Technological innovation could help to tackle some of these interconnected challenges. Innovations include automation, greenhouse optimisation, alternative growing media, genome editing, pest management using sensor data and AI-mediated crop monitoring.
- Several barriers may prevent growers from adopting innovations. These include capital investment costs, technology readiness, skills and knowledge communication and ethical concerns relating to labour displacement.
- However, innovation alone may not be sufficient to address all challenges in the sector. A systems approach that considers horticultural policies alongside wider economic, health and environmental policies may be required.
Acknowledgements
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Hannah Pitt (Cardiff University)*
Simon Pearson (University of Lincoln, LIAT)*
Derek Stewart (James Hutton Institute)
David Rose (Cranfield)
Richard Harrison (Wageningen University and Research)
Phillip Pearson (APS Group)
Raghavendra Prasad (Royal Horticultural Society)*
Jack Farmer (LettUs Grow)*
Laura Harrison (University of York)
Lee Stiles (Lea Valley Growers Association)*
Rosemary Collier (University of Warwick)
Nicola Harrison (Growing Kent & Medway, NIAB previously AHDB)
Jack Ward (British Growers Association)
Cathie Martin (John Innes Centre)
Miles Bate-Weldon (University of Sheffield)
Jason Silm (Cibus)
Sarah Blanford (Ceres AgriTech)
John Shropshire OBE (G’s Fresh)*
Jyoti Fernandes (Landworkers Alliance)
Suzy Russell (Community Supported Agriculture)
* Denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing.
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0707/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
What is a just transition for environmental targets17/10/2023 16:05:00
This POSTnote considers transitions to meet environmental targets and how their costs and benefits for different members of society can be distributed fairly.
Online Advertising Technology and Competition05/10/2023 15:05:00
A POSTnote looking at online advertising technologies, competition challenges, and potential technological approaches to address these issues.
Child food insecurity and Free School Meals01/08/2023 16:15:00
This POSTnote summarises child food insecurity and Free School Meal initiatives in England, highlighting relevant research evidence and stakeholder perspectives.
Local area energy planning: achieving net zero locally27/07/2023 13:05:00
This POSTnote considers the relatively new process of local area energy planning that aims to deliver net zero targets more effectively at the regional level.
Measuring sustainable environment-food system interactions25/07/2023 10:25:00
This POSTnote describes environmental impact metrics for food systems, which are complex networks of decision-makers, natural processes and human activities.
Public health and climate change: a One Health approach21/07/2023 13:05:00
This POSTnote summarises how the One Health approach can be used to tackle key impacts of climate change and threats to public health. It outlines the key features, challenges and opportunities of implementation. This briefing takes a global perspective on implementing the approach, with areas of focus on UK policy.
Heat pumps17/07/2023 16:15:00
This POSTnote considers advances in heat pump technology, their suitability for UK properties, barriers to deployment and government policy support mechanisms.
Problem-solving courts17/07/2023 11:25:00
This POSTnote outlines the key components of Problem-solving courts (PSC) and summarises the key outcomes of different PSC. It concludes with highlighting the opportunities and challenges to implementation of PSC across England and Wales.